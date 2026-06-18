Miguel Almirón: Atlanta United legend steps onto World Cup stage

One of Miguel Almirón ’s most prized possessions is a ring commemorating his MLS Cup 2018 triumph with Atlanta United .

“I have it here to see if maybe we can win another,” Almirón said while proudly displaying the diamond-encrusted souvenir on Breakaway presented by AT&T .

Back in the ATL

Almirón, who rejoined Atlanta ahead of the 2025 MLS season after a six-year stint in the English Premier League with Newcastle United, is hopeful of returning the Five Stripes to their former glory.

This optimism has largely been fueled by his reunion with head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, the manager of Atlanta’s MLS Cup-winning side who’s back in charge this year.

“Thanks to him, I honestly brought the best out of myself. I went to Europe. I learned a lot from him,” said Almirón.