Miguel Almirón: Atlanta United legend steps onto World Cup stage

One of Miguel Almirón’s most prized possessions is a ring commemorating his MLS Cup 2018 triumph with Atlanta United.
“I have it here to see if maybe we can win another,” Almirón said while proudly displaying the diamond-encrusted souvenir on Breakaway presented by AT&T.
Back in the ATL
Almirón, who rejoined Atlanta ahead of the 2025 MLS season after a six-year stint in the English Premier League with Newcastle United, is hopeful of returning the Five Stripes to their former glory.
This optimism has largely been fueled by his reunion with head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, the manager of Atlanta’s MLS Cup-winning side who’s back in charge this year.
“Thanks to him, I honestly brought the best out of myself. I went to Europe. I learned a lot from him,” said Almirón.
“I think it’s very good to have the opportunity to learn from a coach like Tata, who has a long career and teaches us so much.”
World Cup challenge
Tata’s legendary coaching resumé includes a memorable spell as manager of the Paraguay national team, whom he led to a best-ever quarterfinal finish at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.
After a 16-year absence, La Albirroja qualified for the 2026 World Cup, with Alimirón among the heroes of their long-awaited return.
They're competing in Group D alongside the United States, Australia and Türkiye.
"I’ve been a part of that group for nine years," Almirón said. "We went through a lot – many obstacles, many difficulties.
"And now, thank God, we’re enjoying this moment."
WATCH: Miguel Almirón on Breakaway