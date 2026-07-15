Joseph Paintsil provides the backbeat for LA Galaxy's success

Most LA Galaxy fans know Joseph Paintsil as a speedy, creative winger who helps drive their attack forward.

But the Ghana international is also an aspiring musician, and sees incredible similarities between his two passions.

“Football and music are the same thing,” Paintsil said on Breakaway presented by AT&T.

“It brings people together and helps people to share joy and happiness. There’s always ups and downs, but it’s still the same circle that they all belong to.”

Those parallels were evident in December 2024 during LA's MLS Cup victory parade. As celebrations unfolded, Paintsil hopped on stage to sing his original song "Blessings."

And now, as part of his Breakaway episode, Paintsil toured Interscope Records and stepped inside the legendary studios where icons like Dr. Dre have created timeless hits.