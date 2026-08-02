Robert Lewandowski dazzles in dream Chicago Fire home debut

“He’s dynamic, smart and clever. He sees the game and reads the game very well. Most importantly, in the box, he’s an absolute killer. This is hopefully the beginning of a lot of goals.”

“That type of quality is hard to find,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said postgame. “When you look at the two goals he scored and some of the other plays he made in the game, it’s just very high quality.

Robert Lewandowski – a striker who needs no introduction – needed just 20 minutes in his Soldier Field debut to open his Chicago Fire FC account on Saturday. Midway through the second half, he completed his takeover of the match, magnificently scoring what would prove to be the winner in a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC .

“I’m really happy to be here. I enjoy every day: the lifestyle, the club and the organization. Everything is really at a top level. I cannot say one bad word about the club, and I’m very impressed that everything is working very well, both on and off the pitch.”

“Every time I go to a new club, I’m waiting for the first goal,” Lewandowski said. “It’s important for me to show that I’m here, to score the goal and for us to win the game. I think it makes the next step a little bit easier – for the team and also for me.

Then, when the Fire needed a second-half moment of inspiration, the Polish legend showcased the elite quality that has made him one of the world’s most feared strikers of the last two decades.

For his first goal, the Polish No. 9 blasted a shot from the edge of the penalty box into the bottom left corner, leveling the game after Pep Biel had given Charlotte an early lead.

Since his blockbuster arrival two weeks ago, Lewandowski got his first taste of MLS in road losses to Inter Miami and New York City FC . Saturday night marked his official introduction to his new fans in Chicago, and he did it in style.

Repaying the faith

There may be nobody happier with Lewandowski’s spellbinding night than Berhalter. The Fire’s director of football and head coach has sought to bring a big name to the Windy City since he arrived at the club, and the star No. 9 is the perfect manifestation of that.

Though the accompanying exit of Golden Boot-contending forward Hugo Cuypers has been a talking point, Lewandowski’s brace puts to bed any doubt.

“[Lewandowski] is invested in what’s going on here, and that’s the most important thing,” Berhalter said. “He cares, and he shows he cares through his communication, his effort on the field and his effort in training.

“He’s a top-class professional, and I know how badly he wants to win. Part of that is him realizing that this is a great opportunity for him, and he wants to take full advantage of it.”

Lewandowski’s goals in his Soldier Field introduction put him in elite company for the Fire. He is just the fourth Fire player to ever score a brace in his home debut, joining Frank Klopas (1998), Andy Herron (2008) and Tomasz Frankowski (2008). It’s exactly what you’d expect from a player with his resumé.

“It was my first game here in Chicago, and I’m very glad to be here,” Lewandowski said. “I’m enjoying it a lot. I enjoy every day. The people are very kind – not only inside the locker room and the club, but also on the streets.