Evander's epic game-winner makes history with FC Cincinnati

For FC Cincinnati fans, Evander was well worth the wait on Walmart Saturday Showdown.

“But he had the time, the space, and he looked very decisive of the shot. So yeah, it was up there [with his best]”.

“It was a special goal. He’s done it before, and there are moments where it feels like this is going in and there’s moments where it doesn’t,” head coach Pat Noonan told reporters postmatch.

Following a two-hour and six-minute weather-delayed start at TQL Stadium, the Brazilian All-Star delivered a historic 1g/3a performance - complete with a stunning 82nd-minute game-winner - to lead a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes .

Historic night

Evander, who joined Cincinnati ahead of the 2025 season from the Portland Timbers in an MLS-record $12 million trade, continues to hit new heights as one of the league’s top talents.

Fresh off scoring the 4-3 game-winner for MLS over LIGA MX in Wednesday’s 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, the two-time Best XI midfielder set two new milestones.

First, with his assist in Bryan Ramírez’s 33rd-minute goal, Evander notched his 100th career goal contribution in 104 regular-season games, becoming the fifth-fastest player in MLS history to reach the mark.

His overall 1g/3a output also took him to 11g/11a on the year. The Brazilian is just the fourth player in league history to record at least 10 goals and 10 assists in three consecutive seasons.