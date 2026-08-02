Evander's epic game-winner makes history with FC Cincinnati

For FC Cincinnati fans, Evander was well worth the wait on Walmart Saturday Showdown.
Following a two-hour and six-minute weather-delayed start at TQL Stadium, the Brazilian All-Star delivered a historic 1g/3a performance - complete with a stunning 82nd-minute game-winner - to lead a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.
“It was a special goal. He’s done it before, and there are moments where it feels like this is going in and there’s moments where it doesn’t,” head coach Pat Noonan told reporters postmatch.
“But he had the time, the space, and he looked very decisive of the shot. So yeah, it was up there [with his best]”.
Historic night
Evander, who joined Cincinnati ahead of the 2025 season from the Portland Timbers in an MLS-record $12 million trade, continues to hit new heights as one of the league’s top talents.
Fresh off scoring the 4-3 game-winner for MLS over LIGA MX in Wednesday’s 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, the two-time Best XI midfielder set two new milestones.
First, with his assist in Bryan Ramírez’s 33rd-minute goal, Evander notched his 100th career goal contribution in 104 regular-season games, becoming the fifth-fastest player in MLS history to reach the mark.
His overall 1g/3a output also took him to 11g/11a on the year. The Brazilian is just the fourth player in league history to record at least 10 goals and 10 assists in three consecutive seasons.
“That’s one of my strengths, you know?” Evander told Apple TV. “My first goal as a professional soccer player was pretty much like that."
Eyes on Leagues Cup
With Saturday’s win, Cincy moved up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 26 points.
It also gives them a boost ahead of Leagues Cup 2026, beginning with Tuesday’s tournament opener against LIGA MX side Pachuca at TQL Stadium (7:45 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1).
The top-three finishers qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.
“It’s a big opportunity,” Evander said. “We need to take it seriously and go for it. We have a good group, we have a strong group, and I think we have a chance to win the competition.”