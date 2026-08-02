Portland Timbers complete season sweep of rival Seattle Sounders

The Portland Timbers made memories on Saturday night, securing a second-straight win over the Seattle Sounders to complete the 2026 sweep of their Cascadia Cup foes, with an impressive 2–1 win in front of the Providence Park faithful.

Just over two weeks after throttling the Sounders 5–1 at Lumen Field, the Timbers secured a third win in the last four games, with major moments seemingly coming in every match.

Three games ago it was the historic win at Seattle, last week an emotional goodbye to club legend Felipe Mora, who scored a brace in a 2–1 win over Real Salt Lake, and now, another win over Seattle, to give their biggest rivals a sixth-straight loss for the first time in MLS history.

Under interim head coach Jack Cassidy, who took over after the club parted ways with former boss Phil Nevile in May, the Timbers sit eighth in the Western Conference, moving ahead of the Sounders and into an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

“I've heard I won't have to buy a drink anymore. That's the rumor,” said Cassidy, who is set to leave his post once newly appointed permanent boss Marti Cifuentes arrives.