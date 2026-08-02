Luis Suárez stuns as Messi, De Paul make Inter Miami return

Luis Suárez is on fire. And now he's got Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul back with him at Inter Miami CF.
The legendary Uruguayan striker scored for the fourth straight game, a stunning shot from nearly midfield, in Saturday's 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium that marked the return of Messi and De Paul from 2026 FIFA World Cup duty with Argentina.
Suárez has 4g/1a in Miami's three games since the World Cup break and seven goals in his last four matches. With 10g/6a in 2026, El Pistolero has jumped into the thick of the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race while reaching double-digit goals for the third straight season with the Herons.
After scoring his brilliant long-distance strike, Suárez continued to link up with Miami’s lone representative from the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, Yannick Bright, in an overall impressive showing.
While the draw snapped Miami's club-record six-game win streak, it marked their seventh undefeated match and pushed them closer to the top of the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield race. Their 38 points are just two behind MLS-leading Nashville SC.
Messi, De Paul return
As much as Suárez took the spotlight, so too did the Argentine World Cup duo of Messi and De Paul. Both were back in action for the first time since the July 19 World Cup final, after each took some time to rest and recover.
De Paul started the match, taking his place in midfield alongside new star signing Casemiro for the first time. Although the Brazilian international scored an own goal, the two showed glimmers of how special their partnership could be.
Messi didn’t skip a beat either, entering the game in the 53rd minute and offering plenty of chances, with an emphatic energy on the ball as the Herons pushed to find a winning goal.
Méndez saves a point
Coming off a 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati in last week’s Hell is Real Derby, Columbus offered plenty of fight on a muggy night in Miami.
It came down to a marquee moment from new signing Brais Méndez to claim the point, with the Spaniard scoring in the 84th minute for his debut goal.
With the 29-year-old Designated Player now on the board, and star defender Eric Bailly waiting to make his debut, there’s plenty of hope for the Crew to make a push towards the 2026 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Columbus are three points behind D.C. United for the ninth and final playoff spot in the East.