Luis Suárez stuns as Messi, De Paul make Inter Miami return

The legendary Uruguayan striker scored for the fourth straight game, a stunning shot from nearly midfield, in Saturday's 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium that marked the return of Messi and De Paul from 2026 FIFA World Cup duty with Argentina.

Luis Suarez from long range! 😱 Seven goals in four games from the @InterMiamiCF striker. pic.twitter.com/NFkU26vjDJ

While the draw snapped Miami's club-record six-game win streak, it marked their seventh undefeated match and pushed them closer to the top of the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield race. Their 38 points are just two behind MLS-leading Nashville SC .

After scoring his brilliant long-distance strike, Suárez continued to link up with Miami’s lone representative from the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, Yannick Bright , in an overall impressive showing.

Suárez has 4g/1a in Miami's three games since the World Cup break and seven goals in his last four matches. With 10g/6a in 2026, El Pistolero has jumped into the thick of the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race while reaching double-digit goals for the third straight season with the Herons.

Messi, De Paul return

As much as Suárez took the spotlight, so too did the Argentine World Cup duo of Messi and De Paul. Both were back in action for the first time since the July 19 World Cup final, after each took some time to rest and recover.

De Paul started the match, taking his place in midfield alongside new star signing Casemiro for the first time. Although the Brazilian international scored an own goal, the two showed glimmers of how special their partnership could be.