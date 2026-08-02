Son Heung-Min, Thomas Müller share spotlight in heavyweight clash

The superstars were on display Saturday night at BC Place, where Son Heung-Min and Thomas Müller traded goals in a 1-1 draw between LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
The marquee MLS Matchday 19 showdown kept the Western Conference co-leaders level at 34 points apiece atop the standings.
And it further showcased Son and Müller's influence on their respective clubs in high-stakes matches.
Son strikes first
Fresh off a brace that lifted MLS to a 4-3 win over LIGA MX in Wednesday's 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, Son picked up right where he left off.
The South Korean icon opened the scoring in the 37th minute with a gorgeous turn and finish, burying the ball in the side netting to score for the fourth straight game.
After failing to score in LAFC's first 13 matches of the regular season, Son has found the back of the net in every match since returning from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
In the process, he's hit arguably his finest form since joining the Black & Gold from Tottenham Hotspur in August of last year for a league-record transfer fee.
Müller's moment
Not to be outdone, Müller equalized with a second-half penalty kick.
The Germany and Bayern Munich legend converted in the 76th minute, beating fellow World Cup winner Hugo Lloris from the spot.
Müller now has 5g/4a on the season. He's the second-highest scorer on the 'Caps active roster behind Brian White's 10 goals, following USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter's midweek transfer to Middlesbrough.
Playoff push
Vancouver and LAFC will play the reverse fixture on Oct. 10 at BMO Stadium, where the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs stakes are sure to be high.
Both sides have memorably met in the last three playoffs, with the Black & Gold taking the first two showdowns before Vancouver got revenge in last year's epic Western Conference Semifinal.