Son Heung-Min, Thomas Müller share spotlight in heavyweight clash

And it further showcased Son and Müller's influence on their respective clubs in high-stakes matches.

The marquee MLS Matchday 19 showdown kept the Western Conference co-leaders level at 34 points apiece atop the standings.

BOUANGA ➡️ SON Sonny's fourth goal is as many games gives @LAFC the lead north of the border! 📺 Apple TV: https://t.co/DuXCQ0tMFL pic.twitter.com/59H4XKdoSp

Son strikes first

Fresh off a brace that lifted MLS to a 4-3 win over LIGA MX in Wednesday's 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, Son picked up right where he left off.

The South Korean icon opened the scoring in the 37th minute with a gorgeous turn and finish, burying the ball in the side netting to score for the fourth straight game.

After failing to score in LAFC's first 13 matches of the regular season, Son has found the back of the net in every match since returning from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.