Josh Sargent's next chapter: From Norwich City to Toronto FC

Josh Sargent , in the prime of his career at age 26, has built up quite the résumé.

"Off the field, I think kids more than anything have given me a good perspective on life. They're always there happy, whether you win or lose. Everything I do now is for them."

"I feel like I've been through a lot over these past years being in Europe," Sargent said on Breakaway . "I've matured a lot on and off the pitch. I've sharpened my game and learned as much as possible on the field.

TFC's star striker has developed a greater appreciation for what matters most, though.

He is a 2022 FIFA World Cup veteran, achieving a childhood dream with the United States . He tallied nearly 100 goal contributions across stints with Werder Bremen and Norwich City while competing in Germany and England. And he is among the most expensive signings in MLS history, with Toronto FC spending a reported $22 million (up to $27 million) to acquire him this past winter.

No matter where football takes Josh Sargent, home is wherever his family is. ❤️ Full episode of Breakaway pres. by @ATT : https://t.co/2YbTX0NLYR pic.twitter.com/bsK2RJNHzC

Sargent is married to his high-school sweetheart, Kirsten, with whom he has three young kids. They've known each other going back to their childhood in St. Louis, Missouri, and have embarked on a global journey as Josh's professional career unfolds.

Now, they're settling into life in Canada's largest city and at a club with a winning tradition.

"On the field they're a very serious club, an ambitious club. Big ambitions still," Sargent said.

"They've made some good signings and want to contend for championships. I'm all about winning. I want to win championships as well and I thought this was a good place to do it."

After a nearly two-month pause for the 2026 World Cup, Sargent and Toronto return to action on Thursday evening at Canadian Classique rivals CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV, TSN/RDS).

Amid the inevitable highs and lows, one thing remains constant for Sargent during this chapter.