Maya Yoshida eyes playoff push with "Premier League"-like LA Galaxy

Just last winter, Maya Yoshida captained one of Japan’s best-ever sides during a thrilling World Cup run – one that saw them beat tournament favorites Spain and Germany en route to topping Group E (the consensus “Group of Death”) before falling to semifinalists Croatia on penalties in the Round of 16.

Yoshida’s strong showing in Qatar wasn’t the first time he’d impressed on some of the world’s biggest stages. With 255 combined appearances across the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga, the 34-year-old center back with 126 Japan national team caps is plenty used to world-class competition.

It’s one of the reasons why the LA Galaxy appealed as his next career stop. If Yoshida was going to leave behind Europe – certainly not a must considering his 2,500+ Bundesliga minutes for FC Schalke 04 last season – then it made sense to go to a club with a winning history and ambitions.

“I came here to see the facilities, stadium and the top organization from the club staff. I really appreciate what they have done so far. It's really different. To be honest, it's much better than the last two clubs [Schalke 04 and Sampdoria],” said Yoshida in his introductory press conference, having signed with LA as a free agent through 2024.

“It's very similar to Premier League club… and that kind of organization means this is the right club, right decision, right direction.”

Another plus for Yoshida is head coach/sporting director Greg Vanney’s possession-based style of play, a system that feels like home.

“That [style] is my favorite, to be honest. It's totally different from the German mentality, and I prefer it more. Not criticizing the German football, but this is more football. It's soccer,” said Yoshida with a smile. “This is more my style – and the national team, Italy or Premier League, I play like this a lot. So I’m really happy for that.”