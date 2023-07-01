Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy waive center back Séga Coulibaly

The LA Galaxy have waived center back Séga Coulibaly, the club announced Friday.

The 27-year-old defender joined LA during the 2021 campaign and appeared in 49 regular-season games (42 starts) with one goal scored. The Mali native originally signed with the five-time MLS Cup champions after featuring for French side Nancy.

Coulibaly’s departure comes one week after veteran Uruguayan defender Martín Cáceres was ruled out for 3-5 months after suffering a knee injury. LA could turn to homegrown standout Jalen Neal and veteran Chris Mavinga as their first-choice center back pairing.

LA, facing transfer sanctions this summer, can’t sign players from abroad during the Secondary Transfer Window (July 5 to Aug. 2). They can, however, sign free agents afterwards and continue to work in the domestic transfer market.

The Galaxy, now in their third season under head coach Greg Vanney, are second-from-bottom (13th place) in the Western Conference standings. Heading into Matchday 22, they are 10 points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace.

