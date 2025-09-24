Matt Freese: NYCFC goalkeeper targets World Cup with USMNT

“When you actually get to know him and you see how much of a student of the game he is, how committed to the craft he is, I don't think you'd be surprised. I'm certainly not surprised by it,” NYCFC assistant coach Rob Vartughian told MLSsoccer.com.

For outsiders, the breakthrough seemed to come out of nowhere. But to those around Freese, who watch him pursue improvement both physically and mentally, they see these opportunities as just rewards.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has continued to prepare, even as he’s waited for his chances throughout his career. First, a trade from the Philadelphia Union to New York City FC ahead of the 2023 season paved the way for him to become an MLS starter. Then this summer, he earned an opportunity to play for the US men's national team , starting in the Concacaf Gold Cup and backstopping the team to a runner-up finish.

“At that point, you’ve established yourself and are staying sharp all the time, right? But he makes no bones about the fact that he still doesn’t have a lot of games under his belt and is definitely going to continue to learn and study.”

“Most goalkeepers at 27 aren’t going to tell you, ‘I got a bunch to learn,’” said Meola, named the 2000 Landon Donovan MLS MVP with the then-Kansas City Wizards.

That attitude has impressed Tony Meola, the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups and their third goalkeeper in 2002.

“The end goal is obviously to be part of that group in ‘26, but I know that in order to do that, I need to focus on the day-to-day, continue to get better and continue to push myself,” he said.

Yet, that sort of preparation is routine for the NYCFC shot-stopper. In Breakaway , Freese mentions doing film study two days before each match, then watching more film on the day of the game.

Freese credits intense preparation on the plane from the USMNT’s group stage finale to the quarterfinal for his performance in the penalty shootout win over Costa Rica at the Gold Cup, out-dueling goalkeeping legend Keylor Navas.

As Freese tries to lock down the USMNT No. 1 job, he faces challenges from fellow goalkeepers based in MLS.

“He has the ability to take information in really quickly and apply it,” Vartughian said. “He’s the first person to go back and watch training back, the first to come into training and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a question about this,’ in addition to his own studying.

Freese’s PK studies drew attention during the Gold Cup, but Vartughian said Freese looks far beyond one-on-one situations as he prepares for a match. He looks at the opposition as a whole, at player tendencies from open play, and is open to coaching.

“Right now, that’s playing his football for us, and performing week after week for us. We’re happy he’s doing the job that he is.”

“There’s levels. Nobody for one second can compare where he is to Man City playing in a UEFA Champions League game, but the reality is you can only deal with the card you’re handed,” Vartughian said.

Freese signed a contract extension early this month, keeping him with NYCFC through 2030. He hopes to help the club open Etihad Park in 2027 and continue to push for minutes with the USMNT.

“I just want the best players. I don’t care where they play. I think the majority of the team will come from European-based players, but we had some pretty damn good success in 2002 with pretty much a split team,” Meola said. “If we’re going to take 26 players, who are the best three goalkeepers?”

With the United States’ long tradition of goalkeepers excelling abroad, 2026 could be the first time a domestic-based shot-stopper starts since Meola did so in 1994 as part of U.S. Soccer’s centralized team. Meola understands why some fans or analysts would want the tradition to continue, but he isn’t worried about what club a national team player represents.

Staying sharp

Nick Rimando spent his entire career in MLS, racking up league records for the most career wins, clean sheets and saves along the way, but also winning nearly two dozen caps for the USMNT. He went to Brazil in 2014 knowing he’d be behind then-Premier League standouts Tim Howard (Everton) and Brad Guzan (Aston Villa) on the depth chart. That allowed him to embrace his role and focus on helping those fellow goalkeepers perform their best.

Now, Rimando is happy to see the level of play in MLS, and the quality of goalkeepers who play in the league, continue to rise to a point where the USMNT's goalkeeping room may be entirely domestic-based.

“I love the fact that the league I played in my whole career will possibly have the three goalkeepers going into the World Cup,” Rimando said. “It shows how far the league has come.”

Rimando was in a similar position to Freese in 2013, having been the goalkeeper for the Gold Cup in the year ahead of the World Cup. The Real Salt Lake legend knew he’d have to perform well on the field to be on the World Cup roster, but also that being a positive influence from the hotel lobby to the locker room before and after the match would help him earn a spot.

A place on the World Cup roster may have seemed out of the question for Freese just a couple of years ago. Now, he’s looking to not just be on the plane but to be singing the anthem from the field before the opening game.