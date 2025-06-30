USMNT hero: Matt Freese stuns Costa Rica in Gold Cup shootout

As time ticked down on the US men’s national team ’s Gold Cup quarterfinal vs. Costa Rica with the score deadlocked at 2-2 , the stressful specter of a penalty-kick shootout looming at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, there was a distinct sense that the advantage was shifting in Los Ticos’ direction.

The underdogs from Central America had ridden waves of US pressure after Max Arfsten ’s go-ahead goal just after halftime, then struck back with a timely equalizer from New York City FC marksman Alonso Martínez . And when it comes to kicks from the spot, who’d want to bet against legendary Tico Keylor Navas, a three-time UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid, among myriad other honors across a glittering 20-year career?

“Penalties are my thing,” Freese told FOX’s Jenny Taft postgame. “The plane ride over here to Minnesota, I was studying the penalties, and so I've been studying them all week, and I was ready for it if we needed it.”

Then again, it might not have been so surprising for those who watched the Pigeons knock off FC Cincinnati in last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on the strength of Freese’s superb saves , including three stops in the series-deciding shootout.

Rather than Navas, it was NYCFC’s goalkeeper who played the hero in the shootout, saving three of Costa Rica’s six attempts to push the Yanks into the semifinals, avoiding the sort of upset trap that ensnared their counterparts from Canada and Panama earlier in the weekend.

“The one that I didn't move on – a suggestion from my goalkeeper coach, Toni Jiménez,” he said. “He was the reason that save is made.”

First Freese denied Juan Pablo Vargas in the second round of PKs, nudging the USMNT a nose ahead. Three rounds later, he held his ground to punch away a bid from Francisco Calvo, the ex- Minnesota United , Chicago Fire and San Jose Earthquakes defender who’d beaten him from the spot to open the scoring in the first half after an Arfsten foul in the box.

Pressure-filled moments

The Philadelphia Union academy product wasn’t done, however. With Navas having parried away John Tolkin’s would-be winner after Calvo’s miss, the shootout went into sudden death, and this time it was MLS NEXT Pro standout Andy Rojas who saw his shot stopped by Freese.

That opened the door for Damion Downs to slot home the decisive pen and spark celebrations among the USMNT, who might have saved themselves all that angst if they’d converted the PK they earned in regulation time, where the otherwise sterling Malik Tillman clanged his take off the base of the left post.

“It's always [stressful] when you go to the penalties, no? Anything can happen,” coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters in his press conference afterwards.

“They showed great character today. I think it's good for this group of players to have this type of experience,” he said of his squad, which had never trailed in their three group-stage matches. “It's priceless, because that is the reality when you go in a big tournament, that thing can happen, and it's important that they start to build the experience together.”

On one level, surviving this test was merely holding serve for the Yanks, considering they’ve now reached the semifinals in 13 consecutive Gold Cups. Given the current roster’s relative inexperience, however, and the long shadow cast by the program’s extensive struggles over the past year or so, this was an important milestone.