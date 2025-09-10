Sebastian Berhalter: From nearly quitting to USMNT breakthrough

Even in Vancouver’s warmest months, the water at the mouth of False Creek remains pretty brisk by most people’s standards: 13 degrees Celsius (55 degrees Fahrenheit) on average in midsummer, with occasional spikes like the one that’s nudged English Bay’s current levels up to about 19 degrees C (66 F).

“It gets you prepared for the day, and it gets you prepared in that mindset of like, if I can do this, I can do a lot of things.”

“For me, the biggest thing, it's really a grounding moment, you know? It's doing stuff that you don't necessarily want to do. You don't want to wake up at 6:15, you don't want to go in cold water.

“It's something we do every gameday-1, home and away,” Berhalter explains in the latest episode of Breakaway , whose film crew accompanied the breakout midfielder around Rain City earlier this season for the series' latest episode.

Those are wetsuit conditions for all but the hardiest of swimmers or surfers. Sebastian Berhalter and his Whitecaps FC teammate Giuseppe Bovalina have gotten comfortable with the discomfort, though, enshrining an early-morning dip into their pregame rituals, accompanied by some meditation and mindfulness.

“Now it's just at the point where I'm at where I'm at. People might be surprised or shocked, but this is where I feel like I should be now, you know? And this is the progression that my career has led me to.”

“I don't think anything changed. I think it was more of just, opportunity,” Berhalter said in a one-on-one interview with the Scuffed podcast at the US men’s national team ’s hotel in New Jersey last week ahead of their friendly vs. South Korea. “Every year it's kind of been just a steady increase, not that everything just all of a sudden clicks. It’s just kind of been steady: each year get a little bit better, little bit better, and just keep working, finding ways to improve.

After five years of grind and graft across three different MLS clubs, Berhalter’s slow, painstaking climb from teenage homegrown to overlooked reserve to regular starter finally exploded into something much more. Over the past few months, he’s become an All-Star and US international, anchoring the Whitecaps’ sensational surge to the Concacaf Champions Cup final and a place among the ranks of legitimate MLS Cup contenders.

If his breakout 2025 is anything to go by, it’s all working as intended for the 24-year-old.

USMNT breakthrough

There’s a remarkable sense of contrast between the speed of this year’s ascent and the hard grinding – most of it far away from the wider spotlight – that laid the foundation for it.

After not even getting called into January camp, the USMNT’s traditional offseason proving ground for MLS standouts, the central midfielder has started seven of the Yanks’ last nine matches. Most of them came during their run to the Gold Cup final, in which he notched two assists, both free-kick deliveries on towering headers from Chris Richards, the first a game-winner vs. Saudi Arabia and the second in the tense tournament final vs. Mexico. In doing so, Berhalter has pushed into contention for a place on next summer’s World Cup roster.

That set-piece expertise is a particular asset. Like so much about his rise, it got honed the hard way, over long hours on the training ground and extra work with specialist coaches for both club and country – and, as FOX reported during the Gold Cup, even emerging technology like TrackMan, a product used by Vancouver and the USMNT, which compiles granular data on the speed, trajectory and movement of those flighted balls.

“The biggest thing is just the routine, doing the same thing every single time,” Berhalter explained last week. “You take out a lot of variability when you do that. So for me, it's about taking the same steps back, placing the ball in the same way, putting my foot in the same way. It kind of just minimizes that margin for error.