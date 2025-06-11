Obed Vargas: Seattle Sounders homegrown star has "no ceiling"

RENTON, Wash. – Obed Vargas may not fit the typical profile or have the conventional origin story of a globally sought-after prospect.

“I mean, anyone who’s got analytics, he’s triggered and kind of set off the red alarms.”

“At this point, what I’d say is I don’t know if there’s a club in the world that doesn’t know who he is,” Sounders general manager and chief soccer officer Craig Waibel told reporters of Vargas after a recent training session.

But when Seattle Sounders FC begin their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Brazilian side Botafogo on Sunday, the 19-year-old midfielder from Anchorage, Alaska will draw plenty of eyes from European scouts and sporting directors – perhaps more than any player in the tournament.

Alaskan roots

Vargas readily admits that Anchorage isn’t known as a hotbed of young talent.

He was an accomplished youth player for the local Cook Inlet Soccer Club, winning four State Cups. But competition against the ‘lower 48’ states frequently offered reality checks, sowing some doubt in his mind as to exactly how advanced his game really was.

“Growing up playing soccer in Alaska is definitely unique,” Vargas told the Breakaway film crew. “It's not the same as everywhere else. Not as many teams. Not as [much] competition. There are maybe four or five teams in the whole state.

“And you could tell, the level in Alaska wasn't as high and wasn't as competitive as the lower 48," he added. “And I always knew that … I kind of took [the success] with a grain of salt because, yeah, we were the best team here in Alaska. But once you step out of Alaska, I thought we were going to be the worst.

“And so that kind of always kept me grounded, kept me humble because I knew I was the best player here in Alaska. But I didn't know how far that was going to get me.”

Growing up in a soccer-crazed household helped. Vargas’ father, Obed Sr., was once an aspiring pro in his own right in his native Mexico with the Monarcas Morelia Academy.

After concluding his playing career and moving from Mexico to Anchorage, the Vargas family patriarch instilled his love for the game in Obed Jr. and his siblings – a passion that only grew stronger as they got older.

His father’s undying love and devotion to the Mexican national team were among the reasons Obed Jr. cited for his decision to represent El Tri at the international level, after initially featuring for the United States on the youth circuit.

“I was born with it. You see it around the house,” Vargas said. “...You know, everything's kind of soccer-related in the house. And everything kind of had a connection to Mexico soccer.”