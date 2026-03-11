Matchday 4: What to know for this weekend's biggest matches

MLS has more than delivered the drama through three matchdays. Expect nothing less during an action-packed Matchday 4.
Let's dive into what to watch for in the biggest games this weekend.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Charlotte kicked their 2026 campaign into high gear during Matchday 3, picking up their first win of the season with a convincing 3-1 victory over Austin FC.
DP midfielder Pep Biel continued his torrid start to the year, netting a brace to give him three goals in as many games. Importantly, striker Idan Toklomati also found the back of the net for the first time in 2026. Will that goal help spur him on, a year after he put together an 11g/4a campaign?
Charlotte are also banking on a strong performance from DP winger Wilfried Zaha. The Ivory Coast international and Premier League veteran's loan from Galatasaray ends June 30.
Inter Miami opened the season with a 3-0 loss at LAFC, but have since steadied the ship with two straight wins.
Last weekend, the Herons downed D.C. United, 2-1, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 72,026 fans. The defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions got goals from iconic forward Lionel Messi and fellow Argentine star Rodrigo De Paul, then held on for all three points.
Although Miami are used to playing in front of capacity crowds, Saturday's match provides a unique test. At Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte benefit from one of the best atmospheres in MLS.
- WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
After taking four points from their first two matches, including a resounding 3-0 win over Charlotte, the LA Galaxy fell back to Earth slightly during Matchday 3. They dropped a 4-1 decision at the Colorado Rapids, a match in which winger Gabriel Pec was red-carded.
With Pec suspended for the Walmart Saturday Showdown clash with Sporting Kansas City and Ghanaian international Joseph Paintsil out injured, more attacking responsibilities will fall on DP striker João Klauss and German midfielder Marco Reus.
Klauss has been on fire since joining LA from St. Louis CITY this offseason, and is tied for the early Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with four goals. Reus recently signed a contract extension with the Galaxy, reinforcing his importance to the club.
SKC are undergoing a transformation after finishing last in the Western Conference in 2025, bringing in key pieces and hiring Raphael Wicky as the club's new head coach.
The rebuild is still in progress, as Sporting KC have picked up one point from their first three games and suffered a 1-0 loss to San Diego FC on Matchday 3. Dejan Joveljić has scored the squad's two lone goals this season, a brace in a 2-2 draw vs. the Columbus Crew.
Joveljić notably helped lead the Galaxy to the MLS Cup title in 2024, scoring the game-winning goal in the final. Can he bring SKC their first three points in his return to Dignity Health Sports Park?
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire pits two of the Western Conference’s best against each other when the San Jose Earthquakes host Seattle Sounders FC.
In Bruce Arena’s second year at the helm, the Quakes have shocked the MLS world and are off to a perfect 3W-0L-0D start. In addition to a much-improved offense, San Jose have yet to concede a goal.
Blockbuster signing Timo Werner hasn’t missed a beat since joining the NorCal side ahead of Matchday 2. In a pair of substitute appearances, the German international has been a difference-maker with two assists.
One of the league's most consistent sides, the Sounders are off to another strong start in 2026 with two wins through their first three matches.
The defending Leagues Cup champions are looking to build on a 1-0 Matchday 3 win at St. Louis CITY, and will hope that their attacking unit, highlighted by Jesús Ferreira and DP midfielder Albert Rusnák, are set for a breakout performance.
In midfield, Cristian Roldan has had a great start to the season and scored against Real Salt Lake in Matchday 2. He is currently chasing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the USMNT, and continued quality performances could pave the way for him to make the final roster.