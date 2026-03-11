Matchday 4: What to know for this weekend's biggest matches

Charlotte kicked their 2026 campaign into high gear during Matchday 3, picking up their first win of the season with a convincing 3-1 victory over Austin FC .

DP midfielder Pep Biel continued his torrid start to the year, netting a brace to give him three goals in as many games. Importantly, striker Idan Toklomati also found the back of the net for the first time in 2026. Will that goal help spur him on, a year after he put together an 11g/4a campaign?