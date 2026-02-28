LA Galaxy sign Marco Reus to contract extenstion

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
LA Galaxy have signed star midfielder Marco Reus to a contract extension through December 2027, the club announced Saturday.
The 36-year-old former German international joined the Galaxy in the summer of 2024 and has gone on to make 42 appearances across all competitions, tallying 9g/13a.
He also helped guide LA to their league-record sixth MLS Cup title that same year.
“Marco brings an incredible level of quality, experience, and leadership to our group,” said LA general manager Will Kuntz.
“His professionalism and daily standards elevate everyone around him, and his impact both in the locker room and on the pitch is immeasurable. We’re excited to have him continue playing such an important role for our club.”
Before joining the Galaxy, Reus made 429 appearances for Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund, recording 170g/131a. He also featured 48 times for Germany, netting 15 goals.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker