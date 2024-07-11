Matchday 26: Watch every game FREE on MLS Season Pass

As Copa América and UEFA Euro 2024 wind down, the MLS regular season marches on with Matchday 26. And this Saturday, it's all free to watch on Apple TV .

Something has to give Saturday night at BMO Stadium, right? LAFC haven't lost a home match this season (9W-0L-2D) and hope to avenge last year's MLS Cup defeat at Lower.com Field. But the Crew are soaring and can stay within striking distance of FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF for the Eastern Conference lead.

Meanwhile, Columbus have won eight of their last nine league matches. The attacking trio of Cucho Hernández , Diego Rossi and Christian Ramírez has combined for 23g/21a, and Wilfried Nancy's team hasn't missed a beat since transferring homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris to Middlesbrough.

LAFC are on a 10-game unbeaten run and lead the Western Conference with 43 points. Reigning Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga has 14g/9a and legendary French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris anchors a defense that's allowed just 24 goals.

An MLS Cup 2023 rematch awaits, with Columbus and LAFC again among the league's elite.

FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free

Apple TV - Free WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Coming off a 6-1 demolition of Inter Miami, FC Cincinnati now lead the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield standings (15W-4L-3D, 48 points). That's largely due to the MVP-caliber play of Luciano Acosta, who's posted 10g/17a and carried a supporting cast that includes Luca Orellano, Yuya Kubo and Kevin Kelsy.

Cincy center back Miles Robinson is one of 10 MLS players on the United States' roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics. But there's good news, as he's reportedly not heading to Paris until after the Orange & Blue's July 17 match vs. Chicago Fire FC.

Charlotte are among the league's surprise teams in 2024, and an upset victory over the reigning Supporters' Shield winners would be the biggest feather in their cap yet.