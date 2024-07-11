Matchday 26: Watch every game FREE on MLS Season Pass

As Copa América and UEFA Euro 2024 wind down, the MLS regular season marches on with Matchday 26. And this Saturday, it's all free to watch on Apple TV.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC
Saturday, July 13 - 7:30 pm ET
D.C. United vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, July 13 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, July 13 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS
New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC
Saturday, July 13 - 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, July 13 - 7:30 pm ET
Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, July 13 - 8:30 pm ET
Chicago Fire FC vs. New York City FC
Saturday, July 13 - 8:30 pm ET
FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, July 13 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, July 13 - 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday, July 13 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, July 13 - 9:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, July 13 - 10:25 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1/FOX Deportes; TSN
LAFC vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, July 13 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, July 13 - 10:30 pm ET
LAFC are on a 10-game unbeaten run and lead the Western Conference with 43 points. Reigning Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga has 14g/9a and legendary French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris anchors a defense that's allowed just 24 goals.
Meanwhile, Columbus have won eight of their last nine league matches. The attacking trio of Cucho Hernández, Diego Rossi and Christian Ramírez has combined for 23g/21a, and Wilfried Nancy's team hasn't missed a beat since transferring homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris to Middlesbrough.
Something has to give Saturday night at BMO Stadium, right? LAFC haven't lost a home match this season (9W-0L-2D) and hope to avenge last year's MLS Cup defeat at Lower.com Field. But the Crew are soaring and can stay within striking distance of FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF for the Eastern Conference lead.
Coming off a 6-1 demolition of Inter Miami, FC Cincinnati now lead the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield standings (15W-4L-3D, 48 points). That's largely due to the MVP-caliber play of Luciano Acosta, who's posted 10g/17a and carried a supporting cast that includes Luca Orellano, Yuya Kubo and Kevin Kelsy.
Cincy center back Miles Robinson is one of 10 MLS players on the United States' roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics. But there's good news, as he's reportedly not heading to Paris until after the Orange & Blue's July 17 match vs. Chicago Fire FC.
Charlotte are among the league's surprise teams in 2024, and an upset victory over the reigning Supporters' Shield winners would be the biggest feather in their cap yet.
This occurs during head coach Dean Smith's first season at the helm, employing a defense-first approach where goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina and center backs Adilson Malanda and Andrew Privett have shined. The attack presents a different story, as Charlotte have scored just 24 goals this year.
Seattle have seemingly put their slow start in the rearview mirror, rattling off a five-game unbeaten run.
Albert Rusnák and Jordan Morris are among the league's most productive one-two punches recently, helping the Rave Green back above the playoff line and in striking distance of a top-four spot in the Western Conference.
Austin are no pushover, though, and carry confidence after last weekend's 2-1 win over New York City FC. Veteran striker Gyasi Zardes entered the top 10 for all-time MLS goals with a brace that gave him 105 career tallies.
Verde fans hoping to see DP winger Osman Bukari's debut will have to wait. Like all other Secondary Transfer Window signings, the Ghana international can't feature until July 18.