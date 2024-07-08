USA roster: 10 MLS players called for 2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA's 18-player roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics includes 10 Major League Soccer standouts, headlining the program's return to the Summer Games for the first time since 2008.
GOALKEEPERS (2)
- Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
- Gaga Slonina - Chelsea
DEFENDERS (6)
- Maximilian Dietz - Greuther Furth
- Nathan Harriel - Philadelphia Union
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
- Caleb Wiley - Atlanta United
- Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
MIDFIELDERS (5)
- Gianluca Busio - Venezia
- Benjamin Cremaschi - Inter Miami CF
- Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union
- Djordje Mihailovic - Colorado Rapids
- Tanner Tessmann - Venezia
FORWARDS (5)
- Paxten Aaronson - FC Utrecht
- Taylor Booth - FC Utrecht
- Duncan McGuire - Orlando City SC
- Kevin Paredes - Wolfsburg
- Griffin Yow - KVC Westerlo
USA schedule: Group A
The US are drawn into Group A; the top two teams at the 16-team tournament advance to the quarterfinals.
- July 24 vs. France - 3 pm ET | Stade de Marseille, Marseille
- July 27 vs. New Zealand - 1 pm ET | Stade de Marseille, Marseille
- July 30 vs. Guinea - 1 pm ET | Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne
The gold medal match is held on Aug. 9 at Parc des Princes in Paris. The bronze medal match is on Aug. 8 at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
Roster complexion
The Olympic men’s soccer tournament is restricted to players under 23, with an allowance for three overage players on 18-player rosters. Clubs are not required to release players, as the competition falls outside of FIFA’s match calendar.
Seventeen of 18 players on the Olympic roster played in MLS or developed in an MLS academy set-up, while 15 of 18 players have been capped by the full US men’s national team.
Additionally, head coach Marko Mitrović named four alternates who can replace player(s) in case of an injury – three of whom play in MLS:
- Josh Atencio - Midfielder, Seattle Sounders FC
- Jake Davis - Defender, Sporting Kansas City
- Johan Gomez - Forward, Eintracht Braunschweig
- John Pulskamp - Goalkeeper, Sporting Kansas City
MLS youngsters
Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte has won MLS and MLS NEXT Pro titles, while midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi won Leagues Cup 2023 with Inter Miami CF.
John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls) and Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United) are vying for the starting left-back role. The Philadelphia Union have two call-ups: defender Nathan Harriel and midfielder Jack McGlynn.
Orlando City's Duncan McGuire has gone from the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas to possibly Team USA's starting striker.
Overage players
Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) bring vast experience as overage players. Robinson was part of the USMNT's 2024 Copa América squad, while Zimmerman started at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Together, they've combined for 71 USMNT caps.
Djordje Mihailovic is on track for a career-best season after returning to MLS with the Colorado Rapids last winter, producing 10g/9a in 21 matches. The attacking midfielder also has 11 USMNT caps.
Here are their ages: Robinson (27), Zimmerman (31) and Mihailovic (25).
MLS abroad
After shining as MLS homegrowns, six players are now playing in Europe. Additionally, Taylor Booth spent time in Real Salt Lake's academy.
PLAYER
EUROPEAN CLUB
MLS CLUB
Paxten Aaronson, F
FC Utrecht (Netherlands)
Philadelphia Union
Gianluca Busio, M
Venezia (Italy)
Sporting Kansas City
Kevin Paredes, F
Wolfsburg (Germany)
D.C. United
Gaga Slonina, GK
Chelsea (England)
Chicago Fire FC
Tanner Tessmann, M
Venezia (Italy)
FC Dallas
Griffin Yow, F
KVC Westerlo (Belgium)
D.C. United
Gaga Slonina is coming off a loan season at Belgium side KAS Eupen, while Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann just helped Venezia earn promotion to Italy's top flight.
D.C. United products Kevin Paredes and Griffin Yow are vying for a starting winger role. Paxten Aaronson is heading on loan to Eredivisie side FC Utrecht from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.