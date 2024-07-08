USA roster: 10 MLS players called for 2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA's 18-player roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics includes 10 Major League Soccer standouts, headlining the program's return to the Summer Games for the first time since 2008.

The gold medal match is held on Aug. 9 at Parc des Princes in Paris. The bronze medal match is on Aug. 8 at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

The US are drawn into Group A; the top two teams at the 16-team tournament advance to the quarterfinals.

Roster complexion

The Olympic men’s soccer tournament is restricted to players under 23, with an allowance for three overage players on 18-player rosters. Clubs are not required to release players, as the competition falls outside of FIFA’s match calendar.

Seventeen of 18 players on the Olympic roster played in MLS or developed in an MLS academy set-up, while 15 of 18 players have been capped by the full US men’s national team.

Additionally, head coach Marko Mitrović named four alternates who can replace player(s) in case of an injury – three of whom play in MLS: