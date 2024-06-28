360 View: Riqui Puig, keeping receipts & earning respect

Hello there beautiful people, and welcome back to 360 View!
Every week, I love how more of you are having your say using #MLS360. Whether it's a rant about your team or simply a question for our panel, we love getting your comments out on the air via MLS 360.
I'm approaching things a little differently before Matchday 23, with Riqui Puig as my inspiration.
Receipts, we've all got 'em. Coaches and players will hold onto them like a prized possession, waiting for the perfect time to whip them out of the vault and say "Ahh ha, look you fool. You couldn't have been more wrong." That's what makes these predictions fun, and it's why I avoid them at all costs. I'd love to see your 'receipt tweets' hit our show on Saturday using #MLS360.
The latest star to produce a receipt is none other than Puig, maybe the finest midfielder in Major League Soccer. Personally, I love this! Riqui's LA Galaxy sit third in the Western Conference. They're on a three-match winning run, and now is the perfect time for Puig to stoke the flames.
As you can see below, not one of the 16 MLS analysts had the Galaxy in the top three. And while Riqui has plastered all their names on the Twitter bulletin board, there's a theory that he was targeting one person in particular: former teammate Sacha Kljestan.
Puig quote-tweeted a clip from This Is MLS where Kljestan challenged the idea of the Galaxy being "back" after a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami to start the season. For context, the Galaxy finished 13th in the West last season. They were second to last and had a -16 goal differential. For Sacha to question a Galaxy resurrection after a home draw is simply logical thinking. After all, the Galaxy are still the most successful club in MLS history. They've always been viewed as the MLS superclub.
I find the timing of Puig's tweet quite interesting. Last week on Wrap Up, while discussing how the Galaxy have won three straight, all without the injured Puig, we touched on his looming return and what it'd mean for this team. Kljestan, a recent teammate and experienced veteran, had some thoughts: "Riqui Puig will come back into the lineup when he's healthy, that's a fact. It's going to be on Riqui Puig to settle back into the team, stay organized, stay disciplined, stay in position, and not go running all over the place.”
For me, constructive criticism is one of the most obvious signs of respect and admiration. If Puig chooses to use it as fuel, Saturday's opponent San Jose (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) won't be thanking Sacha Kljestan anytime soon.
To nobody's surprise, TV analysts' opinions and thoughts have super-charged coaches and players for decades. Jose Mourinho often employed that 'us against the world' mentality, citing comments from the media. Adrian Heath was known for it here in Major League Soccer. And to be fair, looking back at some of our preseason projections, you can't blame them.
Here's one team from each conference that may join Riqui Puig and produce their receipts when the moment presents itself.
- Preseason Prediction: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Currently: 4th in Eastern Conference
Our analysts were conditioned by Charlotte's ninth-placed finish last season. Add to that Charlotte seemingly bidding farewell to DPs Karol Swiderski and Kamil Jozwiak, with no imminent replacements. The outlook didn't look great for new head coach Dean Smith.
How wrong were we?
Charlotte are sitting pretty in fourth place right now, and this is even more impressive considering they sold their main man entering the season in Enzo Copetti. The Crown boast an MLS-best nine clean sheets, with Kristijan Kahlina enjoying a standout season. Adilson Malanda and Patrick Agyemang have been breakout stars, and you'd think this team will only improve when they have a chance to make moves once the transfer window opens on July 18.
Houston host Charlotte on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), with Sebastián Ferreira fresh off a jaw-dropping hat trick.
- Preseason Prediction: 11th in Western Conference
- Currently: 4th in Western Conference
We're about to enter July and the Colorado Rapids are loving life inside the Western Conference top four!
The Rapids' 2023 campaign was disastrous, finishing last in the West and changing coaches midseason. So, how did a team that finished with a -28 goal differential turn the tide so drastically? An improved squad and a Chris Armas-led mentality makeover. That's how.
The Rapids are on a three-match winning run, scoring nine while only conceding once. Djordje Mihailovic, Cole Bassett, Rafael Navarro and Moise Bombito are all enjoying career-best seasons. This team is young, hungry and out to prove the doubters wrong. Well played!
Can they now earn even more respect on Saturday at soaring LAFC? A top-end game awaits at BMO Stadium (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).