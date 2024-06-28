360 View: Riqui Puig, keeping receipts & earning respect

As you can see below, not one of the 16 MLS analysts had the Galaxy in the top three. And while Riqui has plastered all their names on the Twitter bulletin board, there's a theory that he was targeting one person in particular: former teammate Sacha Kljestan.

The latest star to produce a receipt is none other than Puig, maybe the finest midfielder in Major League Soccer. Personally, I love this! Riqui's LA Galaxy sit third in the Western Conference. They're on a three-match winning run, and now is the perfect time for Puig to stoke the flames.

Receipts, we've all got 'em. Coaches and players will hold onto them like a prized possession, waiting for the perfect time to whip them out of the vault and say "Ahh ha, look you fool. You couldn't have been more wrong." That's what makes these predictions fun, and it's why I avoid them at all costs. I'd love to see your 'receipt tweets' hit our show on Saturday using #MLS360.

Every week, I love how more of you are having your say using #MLS360. Whether it's a rant about your team or simply a question for our panel, we love getting your comments out on the air via MLS 360.

Puig quote-tweeted a clip from This Is MLS where Kljestan challenged the idea of the Galaxy being "back" after a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami to start the season. For context, the Galaxy finished 13th in the West last season. They were second to last and had a -16 goal differential. For Sacha to question a Galaxy resurrection after a home draw is simply logical thinking. After all, the Galaxy are still the most successful club in MLS history. They've always been viewed as the MLS superclub.

I find the timing of Puig's tweet quite interesting. Last week on Wrap Up, while discussing how the Galaxy have won three straight, all without the injured Puig, we touched on his looming return and what it'd mean for this team. Kljestan, a recent teammate and experienced veteran, had some thoughts: "Riqui Puig will come back into the lineup when he's healthy, that's a fact. It's going to be on Riqui Puig to settle back into the team, stay organized, stay disciplined, stay in position, and not go running all over the place.”

For me, constructive criticism is one of the most obvious signs of respect and admiration. If Puig chooses to use it as fuel, Saturday's opponent San Jose (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) won't be thanking Sacha Kljestan anytime soon.

To nobody's surprise, TV analysts' opinions and thoughts have super-charged coaches and players for decades. Jose Mourinho often employed that 'us against the world' mentality, citing comments from the media. Adrian Heath was known for it here in Major League Soccer. And to be fair, looking back at some of our preseason projections, you can't blame them.