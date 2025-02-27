Matchday 2: What to watch for in this weekend's biggest games

Matchday 2 is here, and after the charismatic chaos we witnessed on opening weekend, the pace is likely about to quicken across Major League Soccer.

All 30 clubs are in action on Saturday or Sunday, though a few fixtures draw the eye in particular. Here’s a swing through three of the weekend’s most intriguing occasions.

WHEN: Saturday, 2:15 pm ET

Saturday, 2:15 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ | FOX, FOX Deportes

“The South got something to say!”

Those immortal words of rap legend André 3000, uttered at the 1995 Source Awards when his group OutKast were named best new artists of the year, heralded a new era in hip-hop. Atlanta United have embraced their hometown hero’s phrase to announce their own seismic impact on the scene since launching in 2017, a paradigm shift that helped usher fellow Southerners Nashville SC and Charlotte FC into MLS in the ensuing years.

A region once seen with skepticism is now a soccer hotbed – just look at the league’s average attendance leaders the past few seasons: ATLUTD followed by their budding rivals CLTFC, who welcome the Five Stripes to Bank of America Stadium’s customary party atmosphere on Saturday afternoon for a MD2 curtain-raiser.

A huge crowd is expected in downtown Charlotte for this home opener, buoyed not only by the presence of the noisy neighbors from Georgia but also surging expectations around The Crown in 2025. Showpiece winter signing Wilfried Zaha is expected to make his CLT debut after missing last week’s first-kick fixture at Seattle due to the birth of his daughter, while ATL’s vaunted newcomer Emmanuel Latte Lath, who bagged a brace in last week’s wild win over CF Montréal, will be the visitors’ dangerman alongside fan-favorite Miguel Almirón.