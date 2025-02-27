Matchday 2: What to watch for in this weekend's biggest games

Matchday 2 is here, and after the charismatic chaos we witnessed on opening weekend, the pace is likely about to quicken across Major League Soccer.
All 30 clubs are in action on Saturday or Sunday, though a few fixtures draw the eye in particular. Here’s a swing through three of the weekend’s most intriguing occasions.
- WHEN: Saturday, 2:15 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ | FOX, FOX Deportes
“The South got something to say!”
Those immortal words of rap legend André 3000, uttered at the 1995 Source Awards when his group OutKast were named best new artists of the year, heralded a new era in hip-hop. Atlanta United have embraced their hometown hero’s phrase to announce their own seismic impact on the scene since launching in 2017, a paradigm shift that helped usher fellow Southerners Nashville SC and Charlotte FC into MLS in the ensuing years.
A region once seen with skepticism is now a soccer hotbed – just look at the league’s average attendance leaders the past few seasons: ATLUTD followed by their budding rivals CLTFC, who welcome the Five Stripes to Bank of America Stadium’s customary party atmosphere on Saturday afternoon for a MD2 curtain-raiser.
A huge crowd is expected in downtown Charlotte for this home opener, buoyed not only by the presence of the noisy neighbors from Georgia but also surging expectations around The Crown in 2025. Showpiece winter signing Wilfried Zaha is expected to make his CLT debut after missing last week’s first-kick fixture at Seattle due to the birth of his daughter, while ATL’s vaunted newcomer Emmanuel Latte Lath, who bagged a brace in last week’s wild win over CF Montréal, will be the visitors’ dangerman alongside fan-favorite Miguel Almirón.
“We appreciate them, and hopefully we can both be showing each other the love after the game,” Charlotte head coach Dean Smith said of the home faithful in a Thursday media availability. “If your neighbors aren't coming, knock on the door and get them here, because we want as many of you as we can.”
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
Ahhh, the sweet euphoria of an inaugural season.
St. Louis CITY SC remember that feeling, having positively luxuriated in it just two years ago. The high-pressing Midwesterners stunned MLS in their first lap back in 2023, topping the Western Conference table in the regular season, keyed by a rollicking 5W-0L-0D start to the campaign and strong home form in front of raucous crowds at the downtown venue now known as Energizer Park. (Forgive the STL faithful if they show amnesia about what happened in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs – fans of their cross-state rivals Sporting Kansas City will surely be quick to remind them.)
Now the shoe is on the other foot as St. Louis visit Snapdragon Stadium for San Diego FC’s home debut on Saturday night, where the largest crowd in the facility’s history is expected. Who could blame the SoCal side for daring to dream about another W, and an opening season like STL’s ‘23, considering how swimmingly things went in last week’s brave, disciplined 2-0 away win over defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy?
“We said from the beginning that we’re here to win,” head coach Mikey Varas said afterwards. “The most important thing is that the boys showed conviction for what we’ve been working on all preseason. They showed the quality that they have.”
Expansion life is notoriously treacherous. Inevitably there are ruts, roundabouts and hard lessons on that relentless road. So you’ve got to enjoy the high points, and the communal energy at Snapdragon promises to make this match one of those.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
Orange meets pink in Houston to close out the MLS weekend on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. Ben Olsen’s Dynamo aim to shake off Matchday 1’s self-inflicted gut-punch home loss to in-state rivals FC Dallas by ambushing Leo Messi and Inter Miami, hoping the Herons will be at least somewhat drained and distracted by their midweek exertions in the Concacaf Champions Cup, which they’ll resume with a visit from Jamaica’s Cavalier FC next week.
That might be wishful thinking. Miami and their superstars shifted through the gears with little trouble to dispatch Sporting KC by an aggregate score of 4-1 in their CCC Round One series, and Tuesday’s second leg was comfortable enough that three of their ‘Fab Four’ superstars could be substituted off early.
Still, New York City FC made them sweat in their league opener on Saturday, with IMCF needing injury-time magic from Messi and new youngster Telasco Segovia to salvage a home draw thanks in no small part to Toto Avilés’ first-half red card.
You can check out Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle’s much deeper, more incisive preview to gain a full tactical and contextual rundown of this game.
And don’t sleep on the Jack McGlynn subplot: Houston made the bold decision to replace departing Designated Player Hector Hérrera with the 21-year-old Philadelphia Union homegrown in their engine room, one of the biggest bets on a domestic talent MLS has seen over the past decade or so.
If you come for Messi, stay for Yung Jack’s silky tempo-setting passes and long-range shooting arsenal.