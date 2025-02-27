Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

In short, they didn’t look at all like an expansion team against the reigning MLS Cup champs. What a debut.

A record number of Matchday 1 goals greeted us last weekend, one that was capped by San Diego FC ’s excellent performance (and landmark win ) vs. the LA Galaxy on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. I remain extremely impressed by how well-drilled and disciplined SDFC were off the ball, and how ruthlessly opportunistic they were on it.

Messi in town means lots of eyeballs, which means a chance to reassert to local fans that you’re a contender. Yeah, you can go toe-to-toe with the best, and should be here every week to see us do precisely that. Performances like that, in the middle of 2023, are what reinvigorated this fanbase in the first place, and culminated with that summer’s US Open Cup triumph:

"I get chills even thinking about the moment." As we prepare to host Inter Miami this Sunday, Griff recalls his huge goal in the 2023 U.S. @opencup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JoSkUAHAWP

The time to impress the fans and show them the overhaul was the right thing to do is now.

Beyond the points that are up for grabs – definitely don’t want to start with two straight losses at home – there’s the local vibe quotient for a team that largely overhauled a very successful roster this winter.

That’s history, though. Right now it’s especially important the Dynamo win, given 1) there’s unlikely to be another Miami appearance in Houston any time soon, and 2) they need to immediately wash the bad taste of last week’s Texas Derby implosion out of everyone’s mouth.

So they need all three points or they’ll have immediately dug themselves a hole in their quest to become the first back-to-back Shield winners since the 2010 & 2011 LA Galaxy.

Beyond that, this team is trying to win every trophy they play for. Every single one. That obviously includes repeating as Shield champs, and dropped points in March mean just as much as dropped points in September.

They also know Messi is a relentless competitor who hates losing, hates dropping points, and is already running in the red because of last weekend’s home draw with New York City FC . He and Suárez were also fined by the MLS Disciplinary Committee this week.

The world’s always watching when Messi is on your team, so the stakes are always heightened. These guys know that.

Houston: Can they survive (or thrive) without Micael?

We haven’t made a big enough deal about the sale of the Brazilian center back, who for my money deserved to be a Best XI selection in 2024. Palmieras apparently agreed, ponying up reportedly more than $5 million to help set a Dynamo outbound transfer record. Other than Cucho heading to LaLiga's Real Betis, there might not be a more impactful outgoing move in MLS this winter.

There's no replacing the 24-year-old, not without significant investment and a lot of patience anyway.

Yes, the Dynamo’s game model is a mesmerizing pitter-patter of eating up real estate and time with the ball. But it’s not easy to push numbers forward and control matches around an opponent’s penalty area when you don’t have a human eraser ready to exert complete control of the depth you open behind your lines.

I’ve been waiting for Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad and the front office to land a Designated Player No. 10 – that’s important, and they’re working hard to get it done, either in this window or the summer – but the more pressing immediate need for now is a good bill of health for Erik Sviatchenko (and Franco Escobar), plus consistently net positive performances from Ethan Bartlow, Femi Awodesu or both. All of which is still TBD.

That sound you hear is Inter Miami's attack licking their chops.

Miami: Maxi Falcón and who?

Do you sense a defensive theme here? Matchday 1 was a reminder that silly mistakes are prevalent early… and cost you the same points in February as in October.

Maybe I’m reading the tea leaves too strongly, but it seems like Maxi Falcón is the first-choice selection in the middle of new head coach Javier Mascherano’s backline. So the question then becomes, “Well, who partners the Uruguayan?”

It won't be Tomás Avilés against Houston, as it was against Sporting KC in midweek CCC action, because Avilés did a young center-back thing on opening day and got sent off for a handsy and deserved DOGSO red card against NYCFC. That leaves Ian Fray, Noah Allen and David Martínez as realistic options. The latter doesn’t really seem like one currently, as he's been carrying a knock.