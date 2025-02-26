Inter Miami cruise into Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 

Messi, Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez scored the goals that set up a showdown with Jamaican side Cavalier FC early next month in the continental tournament.

The legendary Argentine No. 10 got things started with a vintage goal in the 19th minute, chesting down a pinpoint cross from Suárez and rifling a left-footed blast past goalkeeper John Pulskamp.

Sporting threatened to equalize, most notably through Dejan Joveljić, but the hosts struck twice in first-half stoppage time through Allende and Suárez.