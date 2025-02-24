San Diego FC put MLS on notice: "We're here to win"

“The tone was set from day one. This is just a step in the direction of where we want to go. We want to have a winning mentality in this club. We want to do things at the highest level.”

“We said from the beginning that we’re here to win,” head coach Mikey Varas said after the club's debut on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Six hundred and forty-seven days since their expansion announcement, San Diego FC got off to a perfect start in their MLS debut by defeating defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy , 2-0, at Dignity Health Sports Park courtesy of an Anders Dreyer brace.

A dream start

From the opening whistle, San Diego imposed their style of play on the Galaxy, unencumbered by being the new kids on the block.

“The most important thing is that the boys showed conviction for what we’ve been working on all preseason. They showed the quality that they have,” Varas said. “I think they did a fantastic thing today. It’s not easy what they did. They made the football come to life on the field. I’m so proud of the conviction that they showed.”

That conviction led to Dreyer netting a second-half brace on his MLS debut. Fellow DP winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano helped break the deadlock with his assist in the 52nd minute before substitute Tomás Ángel fed the Danish international to ice the game in the 93rd minute.

“Of course, it’s special to make the first goal for this club,” Dreyer said. “We just want to keep going and enjoy every day we are at the training facilities. It’s so nice to show the people in the US what we’re capable of and the way we want to play.”

That style of play earned an invaluable first victory, taking the ideal first steps as MLS team No. 30 forms an identity.