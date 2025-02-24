San Diego FC put MLS on notice: "We're here to win"

CARSON, Calif. – History made.
Six hundred and forty-seven days since their expansion announcement, San Diego FC got off to a perfect start in their MLS debut by defeating defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy, 2-0, at Dignity Health Sports Park courtesy of an Anders Dreyer brace.
“We said from the beginning that we’re here to win,” head coach Mikey Varas said after the club's debut on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
“The tone was set from day one. This is just a step in the direction of where we want to go. We want to have a winning mentality in this club. We want to do things at the highest level.”
A dream start
From the opening whistle, San Diego imposed their style of play on the Galaxy, unencumbered by being the new kids on the block.
“The most important thing is that the boys showed conviction for what we’ve been working on all preseason. They showed the quality that they have,” Varas said. “I think they did a fantastic thing today. It’s not easy what they did. They made the football come to life on the field. I’m so proud of the conviction that they showed.”
That conviction led to Dreyer netting a second-half brace on his MLS debut. Fellow DP winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano helped break the deadlock with his assist in the 52nd minute before substitute Tomás Ángel fed the Danish international to ice the game in the 93rd minute.
“Of course, it’s special to make the first goal for this club,” Dreyer said. “We just want to keep going and enjoy every day we are at the training facilities. It’s so nice to show the people in the US what we’re capable of and the way we want to play.”
That style of play earned an invaluable first victory, taking the ideal first steps as MLS team No. 30 forms an identity.
“It is very important,” Lozano said of winning the first match. “I think it’s a very important step for the club and for the guys. We all trained really hard all month and you can see the result on the field that the guys gave it their all. We showed up today.”
Beating the champs
Winning your first game as an expansion team is one thing, but to do it at the reigning MLS Cup champions? That's a whole different level of impressive.
“They had a little party before the game and we spoke about, ‘Let’s kill that party,’” Dreyer said. “I think we did that quite well.”
The Galaxy didn't lose a single match at DHSP last season en route to winning MLS Cup, but San Diego snapped that streak to begin the 2025 campaign.
“The team performance was special and the kind that we stick to how we wanted to play the whole game. We were brave,” captain Jeppe Tverskov said. “We played against the champions, but still tried to play out the way we want to play and the way we want to impact the games. It’s the perfect situation.”
Home opener on the horizon
Another first awaits SDFC when they host St. Louis CITY SC in their home opener next Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
“I don’t think it will be difficult for us to be motivated for that,” Tverskov said. “We feel the hype for the city the last couple of weeks. I would imagine after tonight it hasn’t slowed down.”
Against St. Louis, the main focus will be sticking to the principles that fueled success in Los Angeles. Varas wants to ensure San Diego's style does not waver, regardless of the scenario.
“I think we showed that when we’re on point, we’ll be a very dangerous team. It’s a type of football that can make you very competitive, so we have to believe in it,” Varas told reporter Andrew Wiebe post-game on MLS Season Pass.
“In the good and the bad, we have to believe in it because it won’t always go our way. But we’ve got to stick with it, we’ve got to have convictions and we’ve got to keep working.”
As San Diego head home for the first time, the fans will be a crucial piece to the puzzle.
“The support from the fans was fantastic and thankfully we won. Now they get to go home happy and a very special memory for them,” Lozano said. “I think they were all excited getting here and they showed up and really supported us.”