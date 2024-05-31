Matchday 18: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

The Nicest Rivalry in Sports has the potential for fireworks, given what's at stake at Allianz Field.

This rings particularly true for Sporting Kansas City, who are desperate for all three points. Mired in a nine-game winless streak, SKC have also lost six straight and need to string a series of positive results to drag themselves out of the bottom of the Western Conference standings.