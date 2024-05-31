Matchday 18: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

The weekend slate of a double matchweek? Matchday 18 is coming in hot on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- The Nicest Rivalry in Sports takes center stage, with desperate Sporting Kansas City seeking points away to Minnesota United.
- After a midweek loss with the stars, Inter Miami CF look for revenge against St. Louis CITY SC.
- Having snapped a long winless streak, Atlanta United aim for a second victory against southern foes Charlotte FC.
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
New York City FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Friday, May 31 - 7:30 pm ET
D.C. United vs. Toronto FC
Saturday, June 1 - 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, June 1 - 7:30 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC
Saturday, June 1 - 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montréal
Saturday, June 1 - 7:30 pm ET
Chicago Fire FC vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, June 1 - 8:30 pm ET
Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, June 1 - 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, June 1 - 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC
Saturday, June 1 - 9:30 pm ET
LAFC vs FC Dallas
Saturday, June 1 - 10:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo
Saturday, June 1 - 10:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, June 1 - 10:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS
Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC
Sunday, June 2 - 4:45 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFOX, FOX Deportes
The Nicest Rivalry in Sports has the potential for fireworks, given what's at stake at Allianz Field.
This rings particularly true for Sporting Kansas City, who are desperate for all three points. Mired in a nine-game winless streak, SKC have also lost six straight and need to string a series of positive results to drag themselves out of the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
In contrast, Minnesota United are thriving under new head coach Eric Ramsay, sitting in fourth place in the West. With do-it-all midfielder Robin Lod (4g/10a) now officially pulling the strings after the departure of Emanuel Reynoso, U-22 Initiative signing Sang Bin Jeong starting to come into his own and Tani Oluwaseyi emerging as the breakout player of the season, the Loons look poised to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after missing out in 2023.
It's bounce-back time for Inter Miami CF after a disappointing Matchday 17 performance, a 3-1 loss to a struggling Atlanta United side.
The challenge looms even larger on the Supporter's Shield leaders, with superstar Lionel Messi departing following the match to join Argentina for the 2024 Copa América, which could keep him away from the Herons as late as July 14.
With Messi gone, other standouts like Matías Rojas and Luis Suárez could also leave over the next few weeks, with potential calls to Paraguay and Uruguay for the tournament.
St. Louis bring fresh legs into the cross-conference matchup, having not played midweek, as they look to climb the Western Conference standings before new signing Cedric Teuchert joins in July.
Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes
- WHEN: Sunday, 4:45 pm ET
It's not Rivalry Week, but a brewing battle between southern foes will take center stage on Sunday afternoon.
After snapping a nine-game winless streak against Inter Miami, Atlanta look to climb into playoff contention with another strong performance against Charlotte. Reigning MLS Player of the Matchday Saba Lobjanidze will also look to build on his midweek performance ahead of his participation in this summer's UEFA Euro 2024 tournament with Georgia.
Meanwhile, Charlotte's backline struggled in a 3-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Matchday 17 after posting five straight clean sheets. Can Dean Smith's squad get back on track at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?