Atlanta United's Saba Lobzhanidze named Player of the Matchday

Saba Lobjanidze's first career MLS brace guided Atlanta United to a much-needed 3-1 win at Inter Miami CF, earning him Player of the Matchday honors for Matchday 17.

Lobjanidze struck a pair of long-range goals as the Five Stripes snapped a nine-game winless streak at the expense of the Supporters' Shield-leading Herons, whose own 10-game unbeaten run came to a halt at Chase Stadium.

In his first full MLS season, Lobjanidze has seven goal contributions (4g/3a), tied for the club lead with Giorgos Giakoumakis. Wednesday's display also gave Atlanta their first-ever road win at Miami in seven all-competition matches.