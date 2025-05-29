Matchday 17: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

A massive weekend awaits in MLS: a FIFA 2025 Club World Cup playoff, the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final and a jam-packed Matchday 17 are all on tap.

Javier Mascherano's side also knows well how dangerous Columbus can be. They gave the Herons plenty of headaches during last month's 1-0 win at Huntington Bank Field.

The FC Barcelona legends helped the Herons snap a four-game winless streak. However, it wasn't all celebrations after left back Jordi Alba exited the match early with an apparent leg injury.

Diego Rossi scored on Matchday 16 to improve his team-best goal contribution tally to 11 (8g/3a). The Uruguayan forward will look to link up with marquee addition Daniel Gázdag , who's yet to deliver a goal contribution in eight appearances since arriving last month in a big-money trade with the Philadelphia Union .

Wilfried Nancy's squad is winless in five, going 0W-1L-4D since starting May with a comprehensive 4-2 win over Charlotte FC . Most recently, they conceded a late equalizer in Wednesday's 2-2 home draw with Nashville SC .

For the Crew, a victory at Chase Stadium would do more than avenge their setback against Miami in front of a club-record attendance of 60,614 fans .

Despite being shut out at Lumen Field, the Chrome-and-Azul are tied for second-most goals (27) in the Western Conference – an output that also has them second in the table, behind only Vancouver.

San Diego hit a slight bump on Wednesday with a 1-0 loss at Seattle, who snapped the expansion side's five-game unbeaten streak thanks to a seven-save performance from goalkeeper Stefan Frei .

Austin FC were expected to be among the West's most explosive teams in 2025, having reportedly spent north of $30 million over the past two transfer windows on forwards Osman Bukari, Brandon Vazquez and Myrto Uzuni.

However, the three marquee signings have combined for 6g/3a this year and the Verde & Black have a league-low 11 goals through 16 games.