Matchday 17: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

A massive weekend awaits in MLS: a FIFA 2025 Club World Cup playoff, the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final and a jam-packed Matchday 17 are all on tap.
Amid LAFC's "$10 million" game and Vancouver Whitecaps FC's quest for continental glory, regular-season action heats up with several must-watch matches.
Inter Miami CF and the Columbus Crew meet again after last month's record-breaking clash in Cleveland, San Diego FC welcome Austin FC to Snapdragon Stadium, and Seattle Sounders FC host Minnesota United FC for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Inter Miami hope to sustain momentum before entering the FIFA Club World Cup, having dispatched CF Montréal, 4-2, midweek thanks to standout performances from Lionel Messi (2g/1a) and Luis Suárez (2g/1a).
The FC Barcelona legends helped the Herons snap a four-game winless streak. However, it wasn't all celebrations after left back Jordi Alba exited the match early with an apparent leg injury.
Javier Mascherano's side also knows well how dangerous Columbus can be. They gave the Herons plenty of headaches during last month's 1-0 win at Huntington Bank Field.
For the Crew, a victory at Chase Stadium would do more than avenge their setback against Miami in front of a club-record attendance of 60,614 fans.
Wilfried Nancy's squad is winless in five, going 0W-1L-4D since starting May with a comprehensive 4-2 win over Charlotte FC. Most recently, they conceded a late equalizer in Wednesday's 2-2 home draw with Nashville SC.
Diego Rossi scored on Matchday 16 to improve his team-best goal contribution tally to 11 (8g/3a). The Uruguayan forward will look to link up with marquee addition Daniel Gázdag, who's yet to deliver a goal contribution in eight appearances since arriving last month in a big-money trade with the Philadelphia Union.
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
San Diego hit a slight bump on Wednesday with a 1-0 loss at Seattle, who snapped the expansion side's five-game unbeaten streak thanks to a seven-save performance from goalkeeper Stefan Frei.
Despite being shut out at Lumen Field, the Chrome-and-Azul are tied for second-most goals (27) in the Western Conference – an output that also has them second in the table, behind only Vancouver.
The Designated Player duo of Chucky Lozano (5g/6a) and Anders Dreyer (6g/7a) makes San Diego's offense hum, along with key contributions from USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre (3g/1a) and Onni Valakari (3g/5a).
Austin FC were expected to be among the West's most explosive teams in 2025, having reportedly spent north of $30 million over the past two transfer windows on forwards Osman Bukari, Brandon Vazquez and Myrto Uzuni.
However, the three marquee signings have combined for 6g/3a this year and the Verde & Black have a league-low 11 goals through 16 games.
With goals at a premium, victories have also been hard to come by for Nico Estévez's side. Austin are winless in seven, although they've posted four straight draws. A win in their first-ever visit to Snapdragon Stadium could push the Verde & Black back into an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
- WHEN: Sunday, 6 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
Much like the weather, Seattle appear to be heating up as spring gives way to summer. The Sounders are 6W-2L-2D since April, going unbeaten in their last three.
Wednesday's victory over San Diego was particularly significant, with offseason signing Jesús Ferreira opening his club account to give the Rave Green all three points.
With Ferreira back among the goals and Albert Rusnák (7g/3a) leading the attack, the Sounders look to continue building momentum against Minnesota during their final game at Lumen Field before the Club World Cup.
Minnesota are a point above Seattle at third place in the Western Conference, knowing a win would further legitimize their place as a trophy contender.
The Loons have used head coach Eric Ramsay's sit-back-and-counter tactics to great effect, going unbeaten in three while posting an impressive 3W-1L-2D record throughout May.
Canadian international striker Tani Oluwaseyi (6g/5a) and Designated Player Joaquín Pereyra (2g/7a) have been at the center of Minnesota's success, with captain Michael Boxall anchoring the second-stingiest defense (14 goals conceded) in the West.