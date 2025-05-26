Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Everything to know about Concacaf Champions Cup final

Setting the scene

Fittingly, Cruz Azul and Vancouver place No. 1 and No. 2 in the latest Concacaf's Club Rankings ahead of Sunday's final.

The 'Caps have risen to the occasion in their previous two trips to Mexico, eliminating CF Monterrey and Pumas. Now they return to the site of their Leg 2 quarterfinal heroics, thanks to Cruz Azul playing their home games at Pumas' ground since early 2025.