Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Everything to know about Concacaf Champions Cup final

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will look to crown their incredible 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup run in Sunday's final at LIGA MX side Cruz Azul.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1, OneSoccer
- Spanish: TUDN, ViX
When
- Sunday, June 1 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Olímpico Universitario | Mexico City, Mexico
Vancouver will aim to match Seattle Sounders FC (2022) as the only MLS clubs to win the modern iteration of the continental tournament. Should they prevail, they'd also net prize money while qualifying for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Destiny awaits a group that's one win away from the greatest achievement in Whitecaps history – all within six months of head coach Jesper Sørensen taking the reins at the club.
Vancouver's path
- Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)
- Round of 16: 3-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)
- Quarterfinals: 3-3 aggregate vs. Pumas UNAM (Mexico)
- Semifinals: 5-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF
Vancouver's unexpected road to the final reads like an epic tale, with Sørensen's men performing second-leg heroics against three straight opponents. None was more dramatic than Tristan Blackmon's extraordinary 93rd-minute goal in Mexico City that eliminated Pumas UNAM 3-3 on aggregate in the quarterfinals.
The Whitecaps got stronger as they advanced, as shown by their dominant 5-1 aggregate semifinal victory over Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF – capped by a 3-1 win at Chase Stadium behind a man-of-the-match performance from midfielder Sebastian Berhalter.
Unfortunately, Berhalter is suspended for the final due to yellow card accumulation. However, the club is hopeful that captain Ryan Gauld returns from injury.
Vancouver's key players
- Brian White: The veteran USMNT striker has been immense for Vancouver this season, both in MLS and CCC play. In the later competition, White has scored five goals in eight games, good for second place in the tournament's Golden Boot race.
- Pedro Vite: Berhalter's absence will be somewhat mitigated by Vite. The Ecuadorian international midfielder is enjoying a career year and produced 1g/1a across both legs against Miami to earn a spot in the CCC semifinal Best XI.
- Tristan Blackmon: His dramatic goal vs. Pumas aside, Blackmon's lights-out defensive work has spurred talk of a USMNT call-up for the 28-year-old center back, who's also reportedly been approached by Canada head coach Jesse Marsch about possibly representing Les Rouges.
Cruz Azul's path
- Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs Real Hope (Haiti)
- Round of 16: 4-1 aggregate vs Seattle Sounders FC
- Quarterfinals: 2-1 aggregate vs Club América (Mexico)
- Semifinals: 2-1 aggregate vs. Tigres UANL (Mexico)
With six Concacaf Champions Cup titles, Cruz Azul are the second most successful club in tournament history. And they've played like it in 2025, advancing to the final by a combined score of 15-3 over four rounds of play.
Seattle experienced La Máquina's power first-hand, falling 4-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 before Vicente Sánchez's side eliminated fellow LIGA MX opponents Club América and Tigres UANL to reach their eighth CCC final.
Cruz Azul's key players
- Ángel Sepúlveda: The tournament's top scorer, Sepúlveda has scored seven goals to earn CCC Round One, quarterfinal and semifinal Best XI selections.
- Mateusz Bogusz: The former LAFC midfielder is tied for tops in assists in this year's competition with three helpers over seven appearances.
- Ignacio Rivero: Cruz Azul's captain, Rivero is riding a three-game scoring streak that helped La Máquina reach the LIGA MX Clausura semifinals before falling to Club América.
Setting the scene
Fittingly, Cruz Azul and Vancouver place No. 1 and No. 2 in the latest Concacaf's Club Rankings ahead of Sunday's final.
The 'Caps have risen to the occasion in their previous two trips to Mexico, eliminating CF Monterrey and Pumas. Now they return to the site of their Leg 2 quarterfinal heroics, thanks to Cruz Azul playing their home games at Pumas' ground since early 2025.
Is another Estadio Olímpico Universitario miracle in store for the Whitecaps?