Marcel Hartel leads St. Louis to "best game" since coaching change

When St. Louis CITY SC are at their best, they feed off the Energizer Park crowd and excite supporters with game-changing plays.

"For me, it was our best game so far under the coaching change. I'm very happy for the team and especially for these three points."

"It's so important for us as a team, as a club – especially for these amazing fans – that we win again," the Designated Player told MLS Season Pass sideline reporter Michele Giannone post-game.

Amid a taxing season, the German midfielder was reminded what the Midwest club's all about.

Such was the case during Matchday 24's edition of Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, as Marcel Hartel scored twice to inspire a 2-1 comeback victory over the Portland Timbers after David Da Costa netted a first-half opener.

New voice

The coaching change Hartel referenced? That came back on May 27, when CITY parted ways with Olof Mellberg just 15 league matches into the Swedish manager's tenure.

St. Louis have since gone 2W-4L-1D under interim coach David Critchley, who previously led MLS NEXT Pro affiliate St Louis CITY2. They've ditched a defense-first approach and thrown more numbers forward, allowing players like Hartel to express themselves.

"He's been super impactful for this team in all spaces on the field," Critchley said of Hartel, who arrived last summer after helping FC St. Pauli get promoted to the German Bundesliga.