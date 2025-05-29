Off the mark! Jesús Ferreira nets game-winner for first Seattle Sounders goal

Ferreira's first Rave Green goal delivered Seattle a 1-0 victory over visiting San Diego FC , affording the Sounders some revenge for a 3-0 rout they endured at Snapdragon Stadium back on April 5.

Ferreira, meanwhile, celebrated like an attacker who felt the immense weight lift off their shoulders. If he can become a consistent goal-scoring threat, it would offer Seattle a massive boost as they await the return of Morris from his hamstring injury.

"As I told him in the locker room, this is the first of many goals for the Sounders.”

“They were coming off the field, but fate has a way of being kind,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said after the match. “We needed him to score, he needed to score to get the fans off of his back.

With Wednesday's win over San Diego, the Sounders moved their record to 7W-4L-5D (26 points), keeping them firmly in the mix for a top-four spot in the West.

Now, with a crucial first goal in his locker, the attacker could ease the burden of the injured Jordan Morris ’s absence as the Sounders charge their way back up the table.

Seattle has needed this from Ferreira. The striker arrived via an offseason trade with FC Dallas with over 50 MLS goals to his name, but had yet to find the scoresheet through 15 matches, although he does have five assists.

Confidence is key

Heading into tonight’s rematch with San Diego, the Sounders had only lost twice since the start of April, one of which being the aforementioned away loss at the hands of SDFC. Since then, the Sounders boast a 6W-1L-2D record and, including tonight’s win, have outscored their opponents 9-1 at home during that span.

The club has turned things around following their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign, but Brian Schmetzer wants more from his squad, clearly frustrated after just one shot on target through the first half.

“We tried to change things up tactically to get past their press,” Schmetzer said of the adjustments needed at halftime. “The second half wasn’t our best in possession either, but it was enough. I don’t think this was our best performance.”

Although it may have been too gritty a win for Schmetzer's liking, the result speaks volumes, with victory over the second-place club in the Western Conference meaning that the Sounders have crept to within one point of Minnesota United and San Diego on the table.