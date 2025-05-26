LAFC vs. Club América: Everything to know about FIFA Club World Cup playoff

LAFC look to qualify for their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup in Saturday's playoff match at BMO Stadium against Mexican powerhouse Club América.
How to watch & stream
- DAZN.com
When
- Saturday, May 31 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
The winner replaces Club León, who were disqualified from the tournament due to FIFA's multi-club ownership rules. They'll slot into Group D alongside Chelsea (England), Flamengo (Brazil) and ES Tunis (Tunisia).
Should the Black & Gold win, they'll join Seattle Sounders FC (2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winner) and Inter Miami CF (host nation spot) as the third Major League Soccer representative in the expanded, 32-team tournament that runs from June 14 to July 13 across the United States.
Concacaf teams earn a guaranteed $9.55 million for participating in the Club World Cup and could win up to nearly $100 million as part of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool.
LAFC's path
In 2023, LAFC reached their second Concacaf Champions Cup final by ousting LD Alajuelense of Costa Rica (Round of 16), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (quarterfinal) and the Philadelphia Union (semifinal).
Despite losing 3-1 on aggregate Club León in the final, the Black & Gold now have the opportunity to secure their Club World Cup place.
After a bumpy start to the year, LAFC have settled into fourth in the Western Conference table on 23 points (6W-4L-5D). Head coach Steve Cherundolo's side is riding an eight-match unbeaten streak and has lost just once at BMO Stadium this year.
LAFC's key players
- Denis Bouanga: LAFC's talisman has found his typically devastating form with a team-leading 10 goals across all competitions.
- Nathan Ordaz: The LAFC homegrown beat out DP Olivier Giroud and veteran Jeremy Ebobisse to earn the starting No. 9 job.
- Mark Delgado: An offseason addition from rivals LA Galaxy, the veteran MLS midfielder steadies the Black & Gold alongside Igor Jesus and Timothy Tillman.
Club América's path
Club América qualified for this playoff match as the top club in FIFA's Concacaf Club Rankings Index after the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Index grades all clubs and leagues throughout the confederation, awarding or deducting points based on results across the past four years.
Following a 34-point Clausura campaign, Las Águilas finished second in the LIGA MX table. However, Toluca denied their four-peat bid with a 2-0 victory in Sunday's Leg 2 finale.
With that setback, manager André Jardine's team can still extend their 2024-25 season and join fellow Mexican sides CF Monterrey (2021 Concacaf Champions Cup winner) and CF Pachuca (2024 Concacaf Champions Cup winner) at this summer's marquee tournament.
Club América's key players
- Alex Zendejas: The USMNT winger led Club América in goal contributions this Clausura with 12, adding another two goals in the Liguilla.
- Álvaro Fidalgo: A former Real Madrid youth standout, Fidalgo was América's joint top scorer during the Clausura campaign with seven goals.
- Henry Martín: Club América's legendary captain leads the line, having scored over 100 goals for the club.
Need to know
LAFC and Club América met during a preseason friendly in February, with goals from Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz delivering a 2-1 Black & Gold victory at BMO Stadium.
This time around, however, the scenario is a bit different with equal ticket distribution for fans and $9.55 million on the line.
Whichever team can embrace the moment without being overwhelmed by it will likely book their spot in the 2025 Club World Cup.