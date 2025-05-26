LAFC vs. Club América: Everything to know about FIFA Club World Cup playoff

LAFC look to qualify for their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup in Saturday's playoff match at BMO Stadium against Mexican powerhouse Club América.

Concacaf teams earn a guaranteed $9.55 million for participating in the Club World Cup and could win up to nearly $100 million as part of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool .

Should the Black & Gold win, they'll join Seattle Sounders FC (2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winner) and Inter Miami CF (host nation spot) as the third Major League Soccer representative in the expanded, 32-team tournament that runs from June 14 to July 13 across the United States.

The winner replaces Club León, who were disqualified from the tournament due to FIFA's multi-club ownership rules. They'll slot into Group D alongside Chelsea (England), Flamengo (Brazil) and ES Tunis (Tunisia).

After a bumpy start to the year, LAFC have settled into fourth in the Western Conference table on 23 points (6W-4L-5D). Head coach Steve Cherundolo's side is riding an eight-match unbeaten streak and has lost just once at BMO Stadium this year.

Despite losing 3-1 on aggregate Club León in the final, the Black & Gold now have the opportunity to secure their Club World Cup place.

In 2023, LAFC reached their second Concacaf Champions Cup final by ousting LD Alajuelense of Costa Rica (Round of 16), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (quarterfinal) and the Philadelphia Union (semifinal).

Club América's path

Club América qualified for this playoff match as the top club in FIFA's Concacaf Club Rankings Index after the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Index grades all clubs and leagues throughout the confederation, awarding or deducting points based on results across the past four years.

Following a 34-point Clausura campaign, Las Águilas finished second in the LIGA MX table. However, Toluca denied their four-peat bid with a 2-0 victory in Sunday's Leg 2 finale.

With that setback, manager André Jardine's team can still extend their 2024-25 season and join fellow Mexican sides CF Monterrey (2021 Concacaf Champions Cup winner) and CF Pachuca (2024 Concacaf Champions Cup winner) at this summer's marquee tournament.

Club América's key players