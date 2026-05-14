Nashville SC vs. LAFC: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Just ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, Nashville SC host LAFC for Matchday 14's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader finale.

Choose who represents MLS against LIGA MX on July 29th in Charlotte. There’s no voting limit - vote for your favorite players again and again.

Record

1st in Eastern Conference

27 points, 8W-1L-3D

What to know

Nashville have been the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, setting the pace in their second season under head coach B.J. Callaghan.

Lately, this success has come despite star striker Sam Surridge missing time due to a back injury. But with fellow Designated Players Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza leading the way, Nashville are enjoying a six-match league unbeaten streak.

The Coyotes have a strong supporting cast, too, led by newcomer Warren Madrigal as of late.

Who to watch

Hany Mukhtar: The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP has 3g/5a as he eyes double-digit goals for the fifth time in his seventh season with Nashville.

The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP has 3g/5a as he eyes double-digit goals for the fifth time in his seventh season with Nashville. Cristian Espinoza: Nashville bet big on Espinoza over the winter in free agency, and the Argentine playmaker has delivered with 3g/7a.

Nashville bet big on Espinoza over the winter in free agency, and the Argentine playmaker has delivered with 3g/7a. Warren Madrigal: The former Deportivo Saprissa standout has been highly impactful since arriving ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The former Deportivo Saprissa standout has been highly impactful since arriving ahead of the 2026 campaign. Maxwell Woledzi: The Ghanaian center back has been a seamless replacement for departed club legend Walker Zimmerman, helping Nashville concede a joint-MLS low eight goals.

The Ghanaian center back has been a seamless replacement for departed club legend Walker Zimmerman, helping Nashville concede a joint-MLS low eight goals. Brian Schwake: In his first season as Nashville's No. 1 goalkeeper, Schwake's six clean sheets are second-best in MLS.

Predicted XI