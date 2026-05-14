Nashville SC vs. LAFC: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Just ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, Nashville SC host LAFC for Matchday 14's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader finale.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, May 17 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
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Record
- 1st in Eastern Conference
- 27 points, 8W-1L-3D
What to know
Nashville have been the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, setting the pace in their second season under head coach B.J. Callaghan.
Lately, this success has come despite star striker Sam Surridge missing time due to a back injury. But with fellow Designated Players Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza leading the way, Nashville are enjoying a six-match league unbeaten streak.
The Coyotes have a strong supporting cast, too, led by newcomer Warren Madrigal as of late.
The Costa Rican international has scored three goals in the last two games: a brace in last Saturday's 2-2 comeback draw with D.C. United, plus another strike in between Bryan Acosta's brace in Nashville's 3-0 win at the New England Revolution midweek.
Who to watch
- Hany Mukhtar: The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP has 3g/5a as he eyes double-digit goals for the fifth time in his seventh season with Nashville.
- Cristian Espinoza: Nashville bet big on Espinoza over the winter in free agency, and the Argentine playmaker has delivered with 3g/7a.
- Warren Madrigal: The former Deportivo Saprissa standout has been highly impactful since arriving ahead of the 2026 campaign.
- Maxwell Woledzi: The Ghanaian center back has been a seamless replacement for departed club legend Walker Zimmerman, helping Nashville concede a joint-MLS low eight goals.
- Brian Schwake: In his first season as Nashville's No. 1 goalkeeper, Schwake's six clean sheets are second-best in MLS.
Predicted XI
Already down several starters, Nashville may need to replace All-Star fullback Andy Nájar after he suffered a muscle injury in Wednesday's win at New England.
Record
- 5th in Western Conference
- 21 points, 6W-4L-3D
What to know
Like Nashville, LAFC reached the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals earlier this spring. But unlike their opponents, the Black & Gold are slumping.
Winless in four games across all competitions, LAFC have lost two straight league matches since their Champions Cup exit against LIGA MX powerhouse Deportivo Toluca.
That includes a 2-1 midweek defeat at St. Louis CITY SC, which followed a 4-1 setback at home against Houston Dynamo FC last weekend.
There's some pressure mounting on head coach Marc Dos Santos to right the ship.
Who to watch
- Son Heung-Min: The South Korean legend leads MLS with eight assists as he prepares to represent the Taeguk Warriors at his fourth World Cup.
- Denis Bouanga: LAFC's all-time leading scorer with 111 goals, Bouanga also has a club-best 5g/4a this season.
- David Martínez: The Venezuelan international scored in Wednesday's defeat at St. Louis, giving him 4g/2a amid a breakout season.
- Hugo Lloris: The 2018 World Cup champion leads MLS this year with eight clean sheets.
- Stephen Eustáquio: The Canadian midfielder is proving his quality while on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto.
Predicted XI
The market indicates Nashville are the favorite at home, with roughly 45% of the pool. But don't count out LAFC, who are craving a bounce-back result.
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Market insights shared are current as of Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 pm ET.
Amid key injuries, Nashville are getting the job done. They've also gone undefeated at home (4W-0L-1D) this season, and can make a statement against a perennial MLS powerhouse.