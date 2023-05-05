Matchday 11: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

We're at the doorstep of teams completing one-third of their 2023 regular season. It's flying by.

The below blurbs hopefully provide a quick something to focus on for all 14 games this Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to check out Matt Doyle's Matchday 11 preview column as well.

As always, the below info is your quick-hit viewing guide:

Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Can NYCFC finally get a road win? They’re 0W-3L-2D away this year, struggling beyond Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.

Related: Charlotte FC are just 1W-2L-2D at home this year. It’s been nowhere near good enough.

Something’s gotta give, right?

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

D.C. United have three straight wins, surging with confidence as Wayne Rooney’s remade squad stacks results. Now comes a grueling part of their schedule, traveling to a Cincy side that’s second in the Supporters’ Shield race on a tiebreaker.

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

I wish this blurb could solely be about Josef Martínez, for the first time, facing the club where he rose to legendary status. But the ex-Atlanta United legend hasn’t scored for Inter Miami since his contract buyout (amid a messy/complicated divorce of sorts), and he’s been benched as of late. Plus, the most consequential Inter Miami story lies elsewhere.

Already down Gregore (foot injury) in central midfield, the Herons received difficult news earlier this week that Jean Mota is out long-term with a knee injury. Miss one? Hard enough. Miss both? Man, that’s a lot to weather. Without the Brazilian foundation, their central midfield is gutted.

Newcomer Dixon Arroyo seems like a solid player, and those like Benjamin Cremaschi have upside. But there’s a real worry Miami could become easy to play through in the most important area of the pitch. And their task this weekend requires limiting Thiago Almada & Co. Time to step up.

CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Let’s give credit where it’s due: Montréal, quietly, have back-to-back wins. That’s commendable, especially given rampant injuries and losing six of their first seven games under Hernán Losada.

Where I’d push back slightly is Montréal beat Sporting KC and the Red Bulls, two of the league’s bottom-tier teams right now. Then again, our friends north of the border would rightly point out you can only beat who’s in front of you.

This is probably a long-winded way of saying that if Montréal beat Orlando at Stade Saputo this weekend, they could climb above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line and turn some heads. For the time being, they’re on an Eastern Conference-low nine points and aren’t out of the woods quite yet.

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET