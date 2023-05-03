Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 11

So what’s happening this year is really happening out of the blue. And there are two main reasons:

But that’s not how things have been lately. Even the relative down years in scoring recently – 2020 & ‘21, the two years the pandemic wreaked havoc upon – clocked in at right around 2.8 goals per game. Last year, which was the first “normal” year since 2019, gave us 2.96 goals per game.

Scoring remains down year-over-year, and while the 2023 goals per game of 2.48 isn’t quite a historical low – 2010 clocked in at 2.46 – the drop has been jarringly precipitous. Look at the data: 2010’s record low came on the back of 2009’s 2.54 goals per game, which itself was a record low that stood for all of one year, and all of which came at the very end of a decade-long downswing in goalscoring across the league.

• A big part of that is set-piece potency dropping off a cliff . Through 282 games last year there were 96 goals off of restarts, as per TruMedia via StatsPerform. Through 276 games this year there have been 66.

And it was marginally worse in the box score, as 11 teams had conceded 15 or more goals by this point in 2022. That’s been nearly cut in half, with only six teams coughing up that many so far in 2023.

• The bad defenses aren’t utterly catastrophic. As per the nerds at American Soccer Analysis , only one team (take a bow, Charlotte ) have a total xG allowed of greater than 15 thus far. At the same point last year, nine teams – nearly a third of the league – had a total xG allowed of 15 or more. Toronto were over 20!

All the below numbers are from TruMedia via StatsPerform unless otherwise noted. Let’s dive in a little bit:

Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC

Charlotte, as mentioned, have the worst xGA in the league as per American Soccer Analysis, and are living up to that by posting the most goals allowed this year as well with 19 concessions in 10 games. Obviously the central defense has been a mess, and d-mid Derrick Jones, who was pressed into service in the middle of the backline last week, did not look comfortable in that role.

So we’ll see if NYCFC can finally get themselves a road win.

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United

FC Cincinnati are trying to do their part! Through seven games their xGA per game was 1.02, according to American Soccer Analysis. Over the past three that’s nearly doubled to 1.89 xGA per game, which is third-worst in the league over that span.

The good news is, as their defense has kind of fallen apart, their attack has started to come alive. Cincy’s xG has jumped from 1.38 per game in the first seven games to 1.71 in the past three, which is fourth-best in MLS for that time.

They’ll be hosting a D.C. United side that’s been dominant lately, though against lesser foes.

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United

