Matchday 10: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

With teams past the quarter mark of the 2023 campaign, here’s a storyline or two around each Matchday 10 game.

As always, the below info is your quick-hit viewing guide:

This is less than ideal for Atlanta :

Giorgos Giakoumakis out tomorrow for #ATLUTD

The Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference leads are on the line. New England and Cincy should be an A-tier matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Benteke has 4g/0a in nine games, while Swiderski has 2g/2a in seven games. They play slightly different roles, with the former a traditional No. 9 for Wayne Rooney’s squad and the latter more of an in-the-hole attacker underneath Enzo Copetti .

Who wins the battle between star forwards? This one could come down to who’s more productive, meaning D.C. United ’s Christian Benteke or Charlotte FC ’s Karol Swiderski .

Possibly standing in their way? Crew playmaker Lucas Zelarayán has been involved in five goals (3g, 2a) in three home matches this season – and he should get support from star striker Cucho Hernández . The Colombian international, in a US Open Cup Third Round win midweek, returned from a knee injury that kept him sidelined since mid-March. Cucho started and played 45 minutes vs. USL Championship side Indy Eleven.

Miami have lost six straight league games, including three straight by a 1-0 scoreline. There’s definitely pressure on the Herons to turn this ship around, and quickly.

That's doubly so because, with five goals, Giorgos Giakoumakis is tied for fourth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race and leads MLS in goals per 90 minutes (1.06) among those who have played at least 400 minutes in 2023.

Saturday's match between @NERevolution and @fccincinnati will be the first time two teams with at least 20 points will meet within each team's first 10 matches of an MLS season.

Orlando City SC vs. LA Galaxy

Neither of these clubs are living up to expectations so far. The Galaxy are coming off their first win of 2023, while Orlando have lost three straight at Exploria Stadium.

Two likely deciders on Saturday:

LA striker Chicharito, who’s offered an emotional boost and more clarity in the final third since returning from a hamstring injury (though they'll be without midfielder Riqui Puig to yellow-card suspension). The Mexican star scored his first goal of the year last weekend. The Facundo Torres + Martín Ojeda combination… meaning if the Lions can get both DP attackers out of second gear and producing as they should. They've combined for just 3g/2a so far (and that's mostly of Ojeda's doing).

Toronto FC vs. New York City FC

It’s flown under the radar, but Toronto have allowed three goals per game since veteran center back Matt Hedges entered concussion protocol. He’s listed as questionable on the club’s weekend availability report; the Reds have clearly missed the 2016 MLS Defender of the Year’s presence on the backline. Hedges joined in the winter via free agency after becoming FC Dallas' all-time appearance leader.

If Hedges can’t go, Toronto will need to find solutions against an NYCFC offense that’s rounding into form. The Cityzens’ attacking core of Talles Magno, Gabriel Pereira, Richy Ledezma and Santiago Rodríguez is low-key among the most dangerous in MLS. And last weekend, NYCFC head coach Nick Cushing tossed out an interesting tactical wrinkle when putting Rodríguez as a false-9 in the absence of a high-end, out-and-out striker.

Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

This stat differential, from Opta’s midweek preview, jumped out to me:

Sebastián Driussi during his first eight games of 2022: six goals and three assists

Sebastián Driussi during his first eight games of 2022: one goal and one assist

That’s not to pour criticism on Driussi, who was the Landon Donovan MLS MVP-runner up last year. It’s more to note that, without Driussi producing at his 2022 levels (i.e. being Austin’s superhero in the final third), the team’s regressing hard. And while there are more reasons than their star DP’s boxscore stats, it’s no coincidence that as Driussi’s run dry, the Verde & Black are winless in five straight matches (0W-3L-2D) while managing just one goal scored.

Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls

