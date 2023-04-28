Matchday 10: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Just 13 games this weekend!
We’ve got LAFC and Philadelphia Union on a bye before their Concacaf Champions League semifinal second-leg matchup next Tuesday, plus Houston Dynamo FC are hitting the snooze button.
With teams past the quarter mark of the 2023 campaign, here’s a storyline or two around each Matchday 10 game.
Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX | Saturday, 1:30 pm ET
This is less than ideal for Atlanta:
That's doubly so because, with five goals, Giorgos Giakoumakis is tied for fourth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race and leads MLS in goals per 90 minutes (1.06) among those who have played at least 400 minutes in 2023.
The Greek international would've been a handful for Walker Zimmerman and Nashville SC's defense.
Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Miami have lost six straight league games, including three straight by a 1-0 scoreline. There’s definitely pressure on the Herons to turn this ship around, and quickly.
Possibly standing in their way? Crew playmaker Lucas Zelarayán has been involved in five goals (3g, 2a) in three home matches this season – and he should get support from star striker Cucho Hernández. The Colombian international, in a US Open Cup Third Round win midweek, returned from a knee injury that kept him sidelined since mid-March. Cucho started and played 45 minutes vs. USL Championship side Indy Eleven.
D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Who wins the battle between star forwards? This one could come down to who’s more productive, meaning D.C. United’s Christian Benteke or Charlotte FC’s Karol Swiderski.
Benteke has 4g/0a in nine games, while Swiderski has 2g/2a in seven games. They play slightly different roles, with the former a traditional No. 9 for Wayne Rooney’s squad and the latter more of an in-the-hole attacker underneath Enzo Copetti.
New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati
The Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference leads are on the line. New England and Cincy should be an A-tier matchup at Gillette Stadium.
Orlando City SC vs. LA Galaxy
Neither of these clubs are living up to expectations so far. The Galaxy are coming off their first win of 2023, while Orlando have lost three straight at Exploria Stadium.
Two likely deciders on Saturday:
- LA striker Chicharito, who’s offered an emotional boost and more clarity in the final third since returning from a hamstring injury (though they'll be without midfielder Riqui Puig to yellow-card suspension). The Mexican star scored his first goal of the year last weekend.
- The Facundo Torres + Martín Ojeda combination… meaning if the Lions can get both DP attackers out of second gear and producing as they should. They've combined for just 3g/2a so far (and that's mostly of Ojeda's doing).
Toronto FC vs. New York City FC
It’s flown under the radar, but Toronto have allowed three goals per game since veteran center back Matt Hedges entered concussion protocol. He’s listed as questionable on the club’s weekend availability report; the Reds have clearly missed the 2016 MLS Defender of the Year’s presence on the backline. Hedges joined in the winter via free agency after becoming FC Dallas' all-time appearance leader.
If Hedges can’t go, Toronto will need to find solutions against an NYCFC offense that’s rounding into form. The Cityzens’ attacking core of Talles Magno, Gabriel Pereira, Richy Ledezma and Santiago Rodríguez is low-key among the most dangerous in MLS. And last weekend, NYCFC head coach Nick Cushing tossed out an interesting tactical wrinkle when putting Rodríguez as a false-9 in the absence of a high-end, out-and-out striker.
Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
This stat differential, from Opta’s midweek preview, jumped out to me:
- Sebastián Driussi during his first eight games of 2022: six goals and three assists
- Sebastián Driussi during his first eight games of 2022: one goal and one assist
That’s not to pour criticism on Driussi, who was the Landon Donovan MLS MVP-runner up last year. It’s more to note that, without Driussi producing at his 2022 levels (i.e. being Austin’s superhero in the final third), the team’s regressing hard. And while there are more reasons than their star DP’s boxscore stats, it’s no coincidence that as Driussi’s run dry, the Verde & Black are winless in five straight matches (0W-3L-2D) while managing just one goal scored.
Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls
Brian Gutiérrez, a 19-year-old homegrown midfielder, might be Chicago’s best player this year.
It'll be very interesting to see if Gutiérrez gets released for next month's U-20 World Cup in Argentina. This weekend, he's probably going to lock horns with US youth international teammate Daniel Edelman, a quietly influential player for the Red Bulls.
Sporting Kansas City vs. CF Montréal
Sure, it came in a US Open Cup Third Round game against an NPSL team. But this is celebration-worthy nonetheless:
The above was Alan Pulido’s first goal in 619 days for Sporting Kansas City, the latest benchmark in the Mexican star’s return after missing all of 2022 with a knee injury. The DP striker was joined on last year’s injury report by Gadi Kinda, who played a half-hour in the same match vs. Tulsa Athletic to mark his first minutes since 2021. Kinda, their DP No. 10, is coming back from his own knee injury.
Sporting KC have to improve a ton – they’re the league’s last-place team amid a 0W-6L-3D start, plus have scored just three goals. I do think there are a couple glimmers of hope, though.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Portland Timbers
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Logic says that with João Klauss sidelined for 10-14 days by a quad injury, St. Louis will turn to Nicholas Gioacchini at striker. The fringe USMNT forward, who spent the last few years in France’s top two divisions, has a solid 3g/1a in nine games this year. But replacing the club’s DP striker won’t be easy, especially for all he brings on and off the field.
Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Is Jefferson Savarino one of the most underrated attackers in MLS? At the very least, it's hard to argue against the RSL winger's production.
With goals in three straight games, the Venezuelan international could add to the house of horrors Seattle have experienced at America First Field. RSL have won 10 of their last 11 home MLS matches against the Sounders (D1) dating back to 2013.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Colorado Rapids
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Both of these Western Conference clubs enter with lengthy unbeaten streaks, at least by early-season standards: six games for Vancouver and five games for Colorado. The catch: they've combined to win three of those 11 games (two for Vancouver and one for Colorado; the rest are draws)
The word “cagey” comes to mind.
Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1 | Sunday, 9 pm ET
Jesús Ferreira is on pace (5g/1a in nine games) to rival, or even surpass, his production levels (18g/6a in 33 games) from a year ago that sparked a USMNT rise.
But to get there, the FC Dallas homegrown forward definitely needs support from wingers Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco in the final third. Arriola hasn’t scored or assisted since Matchday 2, while Velasco is listed as questionable on the club’s availability report with a right knee sprain.
That’s good news for a Loons side that’s lost three straight one-goal games.
