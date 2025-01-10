Luis Suárez sets championship standard for Inter Miami: "We're here to win"

"… As much as we were the most complete team of the regular season, we had to show it in that game against Atlanta and we didn’t. We weren’t up to the challenge… We’re left with a feeling, a thorn on our side of not achieving what we wanted."

"The loss to Atlanta caused a lot of pain, a feeling of impotence," said Suárez, who signed a contract extension in November. "… We feel disappointed because we didn’t live up to the expectations that people had, that the club had.

And yet all that means little for the Uruguayan legend, still bitter over the team’s shocking Round One elimination against Atlanta United in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

That’s quite the statement considering Miami won the Supporters’ Shield in unprecedented fashion, setting a regular-season points record (74) with arguably the most talented MLS squad ever assembled – highlighted by Suárez and fellow FC Barcelona icons Lionel Messi , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba .

"We have to change the image of what we did last year. We have to improve a lot," the Herons’ superstar striker told reporters Thursday at Media Marketing Tour.

"It’s very exciting for us to be able to play a big tournament like that, the first Club World Cup on such a gigantic scale," Suárez said. "But we’ll see how we arrive at that stage, midway through the season. It’ll also depend on the margins we have for the level [of play] that this type of tournament requires."

The latter competition takes place this summer in the United States, with the Herons hosting the tournament opener on June 14 against Egyptian side Al Ahly at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. They’ll also face Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto and Brazilian titans Palmeiras in Group A.

The good news for Suárez and Co. is a new season, with even more silverware to play for, is right around the corner. In addition to chasing MLS Cup presented by Audi, Miami will participate in Concacaf Champions Cup and the expanded FIFA Club World Cup .

"… Anything can happen in football. But they’re just hopes and expectations. Whether they become reality, it’s hard and very complicated."

"Everybody knows what kind of player Ney is, what we did during our time together [at Barcelona]. Now it’s a different time; we’re a lot older. But you always get excited about the possibility of having a player like him, for the quality he can offer the team," Suárez said of the Neymar speculation.

However, one rumored target has created the most buzz: Brazilian superstar Neymar. Currently at Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, the 32-year-old is himself an ex-Barça player who formed part of the now-legendary “MSN” attacking trio with Suárez and Messi that won a historic treble (La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League) during the 2014-15 season.

The demands of a jam-packed 2025 season have Miami actively combing the transfer market in search of roster reinforcements, with reports linking the club to several South American players.

"We speak and have conversations, but with the understanding that he makes the decisions. We no longer view him as the teammate he once was, but as the boss who makes the decisions that we have to accept."

"It’s strange having him now as the coach. But we don’t show him any less respect for him and his coaching staff," Suárez said of Mascherano, whose previous managerial experience was with Argentina’s U-20 and U-23 teams.

Neymar rumors aside, the club’s well-established ties to Barcelona grew even stronger this offseason with the arrival of new head coach Javier Mascherano . The former Blaugrana defender who shared the Camp Nou pitch with Suárez, Messi, Busquets and Alba will now manage Miami’s “Big Four” after replacing the outgoing Gerardo “Tata” Martino in November.

Trophies or bust

Suárez’s remarks belie the monster numbers he put up in his debut 2024 season with Miami, posting 20g/9a to finish as the MLS Newcomer of the Year runner-up, placing second to LA Galaxy winger Gabriel Pec.

Perhaps more importantly, he silenced many a doubter who questioned whether the 37-year-old still has what it takes to compete at the same level that earned him legendary status at Barcelona, Liverpool, Atlético Madrid and Grêmio, among other clubs, as well as the Uruguay national team.

"I feel very good. I’m excited about the new season, getting to know the coaching staff and getting my rhythm," he said. "As the years go by, you become more aware of taking care of yourself during the offseason. You take more care of yourself, preparing yourself to have a good year."

That said, a "good" year for Suárez can only be considered such if there are trophies involved.

"For this year it’s not pressure, but rather ourselves. It’s in our DNA to want to compete for any competition," he said.