Luis Suárez returns to Inter Miami for 2025

Barça ties

Suárez is part of Inter Miami's "Big Four," initially joining the club last December on a one-year contract after starring for Brazilian top-flight side Grêmio. That move reunited him with former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba .

Inter Miami are expected to vie for numerous trophies in 2025. Aside from their MLS commitments, the Herons will compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup and FIFA Club World Cup .

"I’m very happy, very excited to continue for another year and to be able to enjoy being here with this fanbase, which for us is like family," said Suárez. "We feel very, very connected with them, and hopefully, next year, we can bring them even more joy."