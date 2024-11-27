Luis Suárez returns to Inter Miami for 2025

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Inter Miami CF have signed legendary Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.
Suárez was Inter Miami's leading scorer in 2024, tallying 25 times in 37 matches across all competitions. With 20g/9a in 27 regular-season games, he finished fourth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.
Along the way, Suárez helped Inter Miami win the Supporters' Shield and set a single-season points record. He was also a finalist for the MLS Newcomer of the Year award.
"In 2024, Luis brought to Inter Miami all of the elements that make him one of the greatest strikers of all time. He performed at an elite level for us, and we’re excited to see that continue next season," said president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí.
"Luis was not only our leading scorer this season, but also a leader for the group. His impact cannot be understated.”
Barça ties
Suárez is part of Inter Miami's "Big Four," initially joining the club last December on a one-year contract after starring for Brazilian top-flight side Grêmio. That move reunited him with former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
The Barça connections expand next season, as the Herons recently named Javier Mascherano their new head coach.
Inter Miami are expected to vie for numerous trophies in 2025. Aside from their MLS commitments, the Herons will compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.
"I’m very happy, very excited to continue for another year and to be able to enjoy being here with this fanbase, which for us is like family," said Suárez. "We feel very, very connected with them, and hopefully, next year, we can bring them even more joy."
Star No. 9
Suárez, 37, is among the premier strikers of his generation. Aside from his famed time at Barça alongside Messi and Neymar, his résumé includes stops at Ajax, Atlético Madrid and Liverpool.
Throughout a club career that began at Nacional in his home country, Suárez has scored 496 goals and won over 20 trophies.
Suárez retired from international soccer in September, bowing out as Uruguay's all-time leading scorer (69 goals). He earned 143 caps and won the 2011 Copa América title.