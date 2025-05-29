Lucho Acosta: FC Cincinnati fans "should be grateful," not boo me

"The truth is that I came with a different mentality," Acosta said post-game. "I thought they were going to receive me a little better, but they booed."

Just three-and-a-half months ago? The dynamic No. 10 was traded from Cincy to Dallas , ending a months-long transfer saga in which Acosta was vocal about wanting to leave the club despite having a long-term contract.

Acosta spent 2021-24 with Cincy, helping elevate the club from the bottom of the overall standings to perennial trophy contenders who lifted the 2023 Supporters' Shield.

Along the way, the Argentine playmaker was named the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and earned three straight Best XI and All-Star nods. He also won the 2023 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year.

Yet behind-the-scenes drama came to a head after Cincy's promising 2024 campaign ended in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against New York City FC. Then, with preseason camp underway, blockbuster news dropped that Acosta was being shipped to Dallas for up to $6 million ($5 million guaranteed) and a trade percentage.

"The truth is I know very well what I did here," said Acosta, who Cincy quickly replaced by acquiring Evander from the Portland Timbers. "I know what I gave to this club and the truth is that people should be grateful.