FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta wins 2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year

Luciano Acosta has a moment forever etched in league history.
FC Cincinnati's Argentine playmaker has won 2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year honors for a spectacular golazo scored in their 3-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Sept. 23. The 78th-minute strike helped Acosta finish second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, dazzling the TQL Stadium crowd with a Lionel Messi-esque finish.
Acosta's solo run began in his own half and saw him evade several defenders, including one via nutmeg, before depositing his right-footed shot into the top corner of the net. In trademark style, the No. 10 showed incredible close control before applying the final touch.
Acosta was the primary catalyst behind Cincy raising the Supporters' Shield, giving them the No. 1 seed in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. In their second season under head coach Pat Noonan, the club recorded 69 points and a +18 goal differential (20W-5L-9D record).
The 2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year was determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com and has been awarded since the league’s inaugural 1996 season.
MLS Goal of the Year winners:
- 2023: Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati | 9/23/2023 vs. Charlotte FC, 78th minute
- 2022: Josef Martinez - Atlanta United | 10/1/22 vs. New England Revolution, 81st minute
- 2021: Rubio Rubin – Real Salt Lake | 5/7/21 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 43rd minute
- 2020: Darlington Nagbe – Columbus Crew SC | 8/20/20 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 81st minute
- 2019: Josef Martínez – Atlanta United | 9/18/19 vs. FC Cincinnati, 65th minute
- 2018: Zlatan Ibrahimović – LA Galaxy | 3/31/18 vs. Los Angeles Football Club, 77th minute
- 2017: Héctor Villalba – Atlanta United | 7/21/17 vs. Orlando City SC, 86th minute
- 2016: Shkëlzen Gashi – Colorado Rapids | 9/24/16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 75th minute
- 2015: Krisztián Németh – Sporting Kansas City | 10/4/15 vs. Portland Timbers, 83rd minute
- 2014: Obafemi Martins – Seattle Sounders FC | 5/23/14 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8th minute
- 2013: Camilo Sanvezzo – Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 10/6/13 vs. Portland Timbers, 78th minute
- 2012: Patrick Ianni – Seattle Sounders FC | 6/20/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 15th minute
- 2011: Darlington Nagbe – Portland Timbers | 7/2/11 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th minute
- 2010: Marco Pappa – Chicago Fire | 4/10/10 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 52nd minute
- 2009: Landon Donovan – LA Galaxy | 8/8/09 vs. New England Revolution, 21st minute
- 2008: Will Johnson – Real Salt Lake | 10/18/08 vs. FC Dallas, 54th minute
- 2007: Cuauhtémoc Blanco – Chicago Fire | 8/18/07 vs. Real Salt Lake, 43rd minute
- 2006: Brian Ching – Houston Dynamo | 9/30/06 v D.C. United, 86th minute
- 2005: Dwayne De Rosario – San Jose Earthquakes | 10/15/05 vs. LA Galaxy, 45th minute
- 2004: Dwayne De Rosario – San Jose Earthquakes | 8/7/04 vs. D.C. United, 82nd minute
- 2003: Damani Ralph – Chicago Fire | 8/13/03 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 90th minute
- 2002: Carlos Ruiz – LA Galaxy | 7/27/02 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 75th minute
- 2001: Clint Mathis – MetroStars | 4/28/01 vs. Dallas Burn, 60th minute
- 2000: Marcelo Balboa – Colorado Rapids | 4/22/00 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 55th minute
- 1999: Marco Etcheverry – D.C. United | 5/22/99 vs. Miami Fusion, 90th minute
- 1998: Brian McBride – Columbus Crew | 7/9/98 vs. Chicago Fire, 68th minute
- 1997: Marco Etcheverry – D.C. United | 8/27/97 vs. New England Revolution, 39th minute
- 1996: Eric Wynalda – San Jose Clash | 4/6/96 vs. D.C. United, 88th minute