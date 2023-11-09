FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta wins 2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year

Luciano Acosta has a moment forever etched in league history.

FC Cincinnati's Argentine playmaker has won 2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year honors for a spectacular golazo scored in their 3-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Sept. 23. The 78th-minute strike helped Acosta finish second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, dazzling the TQL Stadium crowd with a Lionel Messi-esque finish.

Acosta's solo run began in his own half and saw him evade several defenders, including one via nutmeg, before depositing his right-footed shot into the top corner of the net. In trademark style, the No. 10 showed incredible close control before applying the final touch.

Acosta was the primary catalyst behind Cincy raising the Supporters' Shield, giving them the No. 1 seed in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. In their second season under head coach Pat Noonan, the club recorded 69 points and a +18 goal differential (20W-5L-9D record).

The 2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year was determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com and has been awarded since the league’s inaugural 1996 season.

