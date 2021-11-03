Lucas Zelarayan wins Week 34 AT&T Goal of the Week

Lucas Zelarayan's latest long-distance golazo has been voted Week 34's AT&T Goal of the Week.
The Columbus Crew's playmaker, who struck the eventual winner in a 3-1 victory over D.C. United that kept their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs hopes alive, claimed 37.6% of the vote to win. It marked the third time this season Zelarayan was awarded Goal of the Week, also winning in Week 6 and Week 12. The Crew's Designated Player was named Week 34's Player of the Week as well.
Chicharito’s cheeky backheel finish off an LA Galaxy corner kick in a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders took second place with 30.1% of the vote.
Cade Cowell’s defense-splitting solo run and tidy finish inside the far post in the San Jose Earthquakes' wild 4-3 win over Real Salt Lake earned 16.3% of the vote, just beating out Paul Arriola (16.1%), who gave D.C. United an early lead with a powerful volley against Columbus.
Watch all of the nominees below.