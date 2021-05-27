Goal of the Week

Columbus midfielder Lucas Zelarayan wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 6

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

After garnering the latest Player of the Week nod, Lucas Zelarayan has also scooped up AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 6 of the 2021 MLS season.

The Columbus Crew midfielder earned 46.1% of the vote for a free kick that was equal parts eye-catching and impactful for the defending MLS Cup champions. It occurred in the 95th minute of their 2-1 win at New York City FC, his second such curler past goalkeeper Sean Johnson in that match.

Second place belonged to Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido (23.1%), who is heating up after a top-shelf rocket in their 3-1 win at the San Jose Earthquakes. The Mexican international also dished out an assist in that match, placing on the Team of the Week presented by Audi.

Third place went to San Jose midfielder Javier “Chofis” Lopez (17.2%) after he cushioned home a left-footed bender to open the scoring against SKC. Houston Dynamo FC striker Maxi Urruti (13.6%) slotted into fourth place, with his side volley prompting a 2-1 win over the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps.

Zelarayan’s winner was his second free kick against NYCFC, almost single-handedly giving them three points from a trip to Red Bull Arena. Now in his second season with Columbus, the Argentine No. 10 and last year's MLS Newcomer of the Year has three goals through five matches.

Following a slow start out of the gates, the Crew are hoping to take another step in the right direction this Saturday when hosting Toronto FC (3 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). Both sides made the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals earlier this spring before losing to Liga MX opposition.

Columbus Crew Lucas Zelarayan Goal of the Week

Does Raphael Wicky regret Djordje Mihailovic leaving for Montréal?

Does Raphael Wicky regret Djordje Mihailovic leaving for Montréal?
