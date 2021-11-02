Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan named Week 34 MLS Player of the Week

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan has garnered MLS Player of the Week honors for Week 34 after tallying a brace in his team's 3-1 victory over D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday.
Needing a win to keep alive their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff hopes, Zelarayan stepped up. It's the recently-capped Armenian international's second Player of the Week nod of the season (Week 6) and fourth overall for a Columbus player (Gyasi Zardes in Week 27 and Week 30).
With Columbus down 1-0 thanks to an early opener from Paul Arriola, Zelarayan equalized right on the stroke of halftime from the penalty spot after also winning the opportunity by drawing a foul on D.C. center back Tony Alfaro.
Teammate Pedro Santos put Columbus ahead in the 66th minute, setting the stage for Zelarayan's dagger 10 minutes later. The 29-year-old Designated Player saved his best for last, running onto a feed from Miguel Berry outside the area and unleashing a highlight-reel finish that curled past the outstretched arms of diving D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid.
Zelarayan has continued to thrive during his second season in Columbus, with the two-goal effort bringing him up to 11 goals and seven assists in 31 games. He was named 2020's MLS Newcomer of the Year.
