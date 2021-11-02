Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan named Week 34 MLS Player of the Week

Zelarayan has continued to thrive during his second season in Columbus, with the two-goal effort bringing him up to 11 goals and seven assists in 31 games. He was named 2020's MLS Newcomer of the Year.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of the vote. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.