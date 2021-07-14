Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 12

After beginning the Columbus Crew's comeback to earn a 2-2 draw against rivals FC Cincinnati last week, midfielder Lucas Zelarayan won AT&T Goal of the Week.
Zelarayan won 46% of the vote for his strike. when he pounced on a loose ball and immediately took a shot from well outside the box, with the ball heading straight into the bottom left corner of the goal. The goal cut Cincinnati's 2-0 lead in half before halftime, and was Zelarayan's fourth of the season.
Cincinnati's Edgar Castillo came in second for scoring the opening goal in the same game. The in-form Carles Gil finished third for his goal in the New England Revolution's 3-2 loss to Toronto FC, and Braian Galvan finished last for his tally in the Colorado Rapids' 2-0 win over Minnesota United.