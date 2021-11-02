Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 1, LA Galaxy 1

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored his team-leading 15th goal of the year and the LA Galaxy held on for a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC on Monday night at Lumen field to earn a critical away point in their postseason pursuit.

Chicharito's 19th-minute, back-heefinish after Nick DePuy flicked on Sebastian Lletget's corner kick lifted the Galaxy up to sixth in pursuit of one of seven Western Conference berths in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, ahead of the Vancouver Whitecaps on total wins.

Vancouver, eighth-place Real Salt Lake and ninth-place LAFC all have a game in hand, but the Galaxy still control their own destiny. Vancouver and LAFC play each other Tuesday, meaning only one can pass LA. And the Galaxy would be guaranteed to pass Minnesota United and finish above the West playoff line if they beat the Loons at home on Decision Day.

Raul Ruidiaz scored his 17th goal of the season with a penenka from the penalty spot shortly after halftime for the Sounders. That goal allowed Seattle to move back into sole possession of first in the West by a point over Sporting Kansas City, who have an extra game to play.