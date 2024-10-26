Lionel Messi to Fabrizio Romano: Inter Miami "always want more"

“Hopefully we can win MLS Cup and lift another title,” Messi told Romano. “Not only on a personal level, but especially for the club that did so much to make it happen.”

That’s at least the dream scenario for Messi, who recently sat down with renowned soccer reporter Fabrizio Romano for a 1-on-1 interview. Later this month, the full sit-down discussion will be available on the 433 app and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

Up next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF ? Raising the MLS Cup presented by Audi title on Dec. 7 at Chase Stadium.

Trophy mindset

Inter Miami are the No. 1 overall seed in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and have home-field advantage through the league’s championship match. That follows a record-breaking regular season in which Tata Martino’s squad earned 74 points.

The standard is clear for Inter Miami, who boast arguably the most talented roster in MLS history.

“This is vital for the club’s growth, especially with the way the championship-caliber squad was built,” Messi said of trophy expectations. “We were all aware of that from the start.