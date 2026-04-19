Lionel Messi puts brilliance on display in front of historic crowd

Who needs a permanent head coach when you have Lionel Messi ?

“We have the magic that God gave our No. 10,” Hoyos told reporters post-game of Messi.

A record-breaking crowd of 75,824 fans , the second-highest single-game attendance in MLS history, at Empower Field at Mile High, witnessed Messi’s latest masterpiece that helped the Herons successfully begin their new era under interim boss Guillermo Hoyos.

The iconic Argentine No. 10 was at his legendary best on Saturday, scoring a brilliant game-winning goal to complete a brace that led Inter Miami CF to a 3-2 victory at the Colorado Rapids in their first game since Javier Mascherano’s departure as manager.

“I think there was an important reaction after the 2-2, where we had to change our shape,” Hoyos said. “And well, I’ll repeat it: the lamp was rubbed, and out comes that goal that only he [Messi] can score.

Colorado flirted with the comeback via second-half goals from Rafael Navarro and Darren Yapi , but Messi would have the final say with his 79th-minute stunner.

Messi got things going early with an 18th-minute penalty-kick goal, before fellow Designated Player Germán Berterame doubled the lead. Miami’s marquee winter signing, Berterame has scored in two straight games after opening his MLS account last week against Red Bull New York .

Even better from field level. What a moment for Leo Messi. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ogfZ2btH1C

Momentum-builder

Messi’s brace pushed him to seven goals on the season, two shy of FC Dallas striker Petar Musa's nine for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead. In 2025, Messi won the Golden Boot with 29 tallies.

At 38, the two-time reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP remains at an elite level as he's poised to lead defending champions Argentina at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

For Miami, Saturday’s win also snapped a two-game winless streak.

The Herons will look to keep the positive results going during Wednesday’s visit to Real Salt Lake (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

“[Today] was a beautiful experience because there are players of enormous quality [on the team], the best player in history is here,” said Hoyos.