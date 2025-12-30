San Jose Earthquakes sign Beau Leroux to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielder Beau Leroux to a contract extension, the club announced Monday.

The 22-year-old's new deal lasts through June 2028 with an option for June 2029.

Leroux posted 5g/4a in 33 appearances (25 starts) during his rookie 2025 season, earning San Jose’s Young Player of the Year Award.

He previously featured for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, The Town FC, after being picked 42nd overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

“We're pleased to sign Beau Leroux to a new contract,” said Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena.

“Beau has a bright future in this league. We look forward to seeing him continue to grow and contribute to the team in 2026.”