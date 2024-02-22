Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF meet their second challenge of the 2024 MLS season Sunday night, traveling cross-country to face the retooled LA Galaxy.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, February 25 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
The last time Messi Mania descended on Hollywood, Inter Miami earned a 3-1 regular-season win over LAFC shortly after raising their Leagues Cup 2023 title. The stars came out in abundance for that match, and they're expected to yet again on opening weekend.
The Galaxy have a new Designated Player trio, signing wingers Gabriel Pec (from Brazil's Vasco da Gama) and Joseph Paintsil (from Belgium's Genk) this offseason for transfer fees that, when combined, reportedly approach $20 million. They might not debut this weekend, but join DP midfielder Riqui Puig and fill the slots vacated by the departed Chicharito (now at Mexico's Chivas) and Douglas Costa (now at Brazil's Fluminense) – marking a change in roster-building philosophy under new general manager Will Kuntz.
Two other transfer market updates: LA have acquired Japan international and three-time J1 League Best XI right back Miki Yamane. And they've added goalkeeper John McCarthy in free agency after he played at El Tráfico rival LAFC.
As those pieces come together, LA hope to improve upon last year's 13th-place Western Conference finish. The goals will come, but will the defense (especially with homegrown center back Jalen Neal out injured) hold up? That answer could define the latest chapter of their Greg Vanney era.
Inter Miami rung in the 2024 campaign on Wednesday evening, overcoming Real Salt Lake with a 2-0 victory behind tallies from Robert Taylor and Diego Gómez. But the star attraction, as ever, was Messi – and the GOAT didn't disappoint while creating both goals at Chase Stadium.
Against RSL, the Herons also saw superstar striker Luis Suárez and midfielder Julian Gressel both debut. Another major offseason signing, center back Nicolás Freire, watched on while nursing a minor injury (left quad). And, as of writing, the rumored signing of Argentinos Juniors midfielder Federico Redondo isn't yet complete.
One early-season takeaway: Inter Miami's Big Four of Messi, Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba powered a strong first half midweek. But they faded in the second frame, before pouncing on a late chance to ensure three points. That places increased pressure on the supporting cast to step up, too.