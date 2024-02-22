Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF meet their second challenge of the 2024 MLS season Sunday night, traveling cross-country to face the retooled LA Galaxy .

The last time Messi Mania descended on Hollywood, Inter Miami earned a 3-1 regular-season win over LAFC shortly after raising their Leagues Cup 2023 title . The stars came out in abundance for that match, and they're expected to yet again on opening weekend.

The Galaxy have a new Designated Player trio, signing wingers Gabriel Pec (from Brazil's Vasco da Gama) and Joseph Paintsil (from Belgium's Genk) this offseason for transfer fees that, when combined, reportedly approach $20 million. They might not debut this weekend, but join DP midfielder Riqui Puig and fill the slots vacated by the departed Chicharito (now at Mexico's Chivas) and Douglas Costa (now at Brazil's Fluminense) – marking a change in roster-building philosophy under new general manager Will Kuntz.

Two other transfer market updates: LA have acquired Japan international and three-time J1 League Best XI right back Miki Yamane. And they've added goalkeeper John McCarthy in free agency after he played at El Tráfico rival LAFC.