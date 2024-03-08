Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal

Inter Miami CF 's undefeated start gets tested when CF Montréal visit Chase Stadium on Sunday, wrapping up Matchday 4 of the 2024 MLS season.

These Eastern Conference clubs have taken polar-opposite approaches to roster building, with Inter Miami compiling a star-studded team and Montréal seeking value adds from within MLS and abroad.

Looking forward, Messi and Inter Miami take a 2W-0L-1D record into this Matchday 4 fixture where they're favorites. Messi is also seeking a third straight Team of the Matchday presented by Audi spot, while Suárez is the reigning Player of the Matchday .

CF Montréal are turning heads in the young 2024 MLS season, taking four points (1W-0L-1D) from two of six road matches to start the year. They drew 0-0 at Orlando City before winning 2-1 at FC Dallas, instilling real belief in their new project.

Overseeing all this is head coach Laurent Courtois, who was hired in January after steering Columbus Crew's MLS NEXT Pro team to back-to-back league finals (winners in 2022). So far, Courtois is implementing a proactive style that more closely resembles Montréal's trophy-contending heights under now-Crew manager Wilfried Nancy.

A key storyline to track: Josef Martínez scored the game-winner at Dallas, his first in Montréal colors after joining in free agency. Martínez, ninth in the MLS record books with 106 goals, spent the 2023 season with Inter Miami after his legendary Atlanta United career ended.