Matchday

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal

Messi H2W - MIA vs. MTL
Jonathan Sigal

Inter Miami CF's undefeated start gets tested when CF Montréal visit Chase Stadium on Sunday, wrapping up Matchday 4 of the 2024 MLS season.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

These Eastern Conference clubs have taken polar-opposite approaches to roster building, with Inter Miami compiling a star-studded team and Montréal seeking value adds from within MLS and abroad.

Which style wins out?

Play MLS Pick'em

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Messi and Luis Suárez were spectacular in last weekend's 5-0 rout of in-state rival Orlando City SC, with both superstar forwards scoring a brace. That form carried into Thursday's 2-2 draw at Nashville SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, when Messi and Suárez both scored in the comeback result.

All the while, right back DeAndre Yedlin was traded to FC Cincinnati, midfielder Jean Mota returned to Brazil and midfield newcomer Federico Redondo debuted midweek. Inter Miami have been linked with signing Paraguay international midfielder Matías Rojas and Boca Juniors right back Marcelo Weigandt, too. Oh, and left back Jordi Alba (illness) and striker Leonardo Campana (foot) both missed the Nashville match.

Got all that?

Looking forward, Messi and Inter Miami take a 2W-0L-1D record into this Matchday 4 fixture where they're favorites. Messi is also seeking a third straight Team of the Matchday presented by Audi spot, while Suárez is the reigning Player of the Matchday.

CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal

CF Montréal are turning heads in the young 2024 MLS season, taking four points (1W-0L-1D) from two of six road matches to start the year. They drew 0-0 at Orlando City before winning 2-1 at FC Dallas, instilling real belief in their new project.

Overseeing all this is head coach Laurent Courtois, who was hired in January after steering Columbus Crew's MLS NEXT Pro team to back-to-back league finals (winners in 2022). So far, Courtois is implementing a proactive style that more closely resembles Montréal's trophy-contending heights under now-Crew manager Wilfried Nancy.

A key storyline to track: Josef Martínez scored the game-winner at Dallas, his first in Montréal colors after joining in free agency. Martínez, ninth in the MLS record books with 106 goals, spent the 2023 season with Inter Miami after his legendary Atlanta United career ended.

Martínez could see more opportunities, especially if early-season injuries to forwards Kwadwo Opoku and Matías Cóccaro linger.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Inter Miami CF CF Montréal Matchday

Related Stories

Celtic FC to Charlotte FC: Liel Abada signing a "big coup"
"Completely different level": Messi, Suárez shock Nashville SC in Champions Cup
Messi, Suárez lead Inter Miami to stunning Champions Cup comeback at Nashville
More News
More News
Colorado Rapids loan goalkeeper Marko Ilić to Norwegian club
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids loan goalkeeper Marko Ilić to Norwegian club
Diego Luna signs U22 Initiative extension with Real Salt Lake
Transfer Tracker

Diego Luna signs U22 Initiative extension with Real Salt Lake
Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal
Celtic FC to Charlotte FC: Liel Abada signing a "big coup"

Celtic FC to Charlotte FC: Liel Abada signing a "big coup"
Your Friday Kickoff: Who's feeling the pressure ahead of Matchday 4?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Who's feeling the pressure ahead of Matchday 4?
More News
Video
Video
Should we be concerned about Austin FC's offense?
2:38
This is MLS

Should we be concerned about Austin FC's offense?
Top storylines heading into Matchday 4 | Headlines
1:07

Top storylines heading into Matchday 4 | Headlines
Will Atlanta United meet the moment vs. New England Revolution?
4:08

Will Atlanta United meet the moment vs. New England Revolution?
Should we buy CF Montréal's hot start to 2024?
2:24

Should we buy CF Montréal's hot start to 2024?
More Video