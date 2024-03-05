Inter Miami transfer Jean Mota to Brazil's Vitória

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have transferred midfielder Jean Mota to Brazilian top-flight side Vitória, the club announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old departs after two-plus seasons with the Herons, having joined in December 2021 from Santos FC in his native Brazil. Ultimately, Mota accumulated 2g/7a in 48 league matches.

"We would like to thank Jean for his dedication and contributions throughout his time at Inter Miami and wish him well in this next step in his career as he returns home to Brazil," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

"This move gives us flexibility as we continue building our squad to compete for titles this season."

As for incomings, Inter Miami's 2024 additions are highlighted by striker Luis Suárez, midfielders Julian Gressel and Federico Redondo, and center back Nicolás Freire.