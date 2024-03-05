Player of the Matchday

Inter Miami's Luis Suárez named Player of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Now that’s the Luis Suárez who Inter Miami CF signed this winter.

The legendary Uruguayan striker silenced critics in Matchday 3, earning Player of the Matchday honors after registering two goals and two assists in Saturday’s 5-0 thumping of in-state rival Orlando City SC.

Suárez’s account-opening brace arrived 11 minutes into the Florida Derby at Chase Stadium, assisted both times by Julian Gressel. He then provided assists on goals by Robert Taylor and Lionel Messi, leading the largest margin of victory in Inter Miami history.

Suárez, who Inter Miami acquired in December after starring for Grêmio, joins Philadelphia Union midfielder Dániel Gazdag and Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada as the only players since the start of 2023 with multiple goals and assists in a single game.

Moving forward, Suárez and Inter Miami will look to continue their unbeaten league start when hosting CF Montréal on Sunday (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 3 was selected by media voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprised the entire vote for Matchday 3. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Player of the Matchday Inter Miami CF Luis Suárez

Player of the Matchday 3: Luis Suárez
Player of the Matchday 3: Luis Suárez
Energy Moment of the Matchday 3: Tani Oluwaseyi
Energy Moment of the Matchday 3: Tani Oluwaseyi
Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 CHI-CIN Mass Confrontation 43min
Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 CHI-CIN Mass Confrontation 43min
Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 VAN-CLT Ali Ahmed Simulation-Embellishment 92+min
Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 VAN-CLT Ali Ahmed Simulation-Embellishment 92+min
