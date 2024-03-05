Inter Miami's Luis Suárez named Player of the Matchday

Suárez’s account-opening brace arrived 11 minutes into the Florida Derby at Chase Stadium, assisted both times by Julian Gressel . He then provided assists on goals by Robert Taylor and Lionel Messi , leading the largest margin of victory in Inter Miami history.

The legendary Uruguayan striker silenced critics in Matchday 3, earning Player of the Matchday honors after registering two goals and two assists in Saturday’s 5-0 thumping of in-state rival Orlando City SC .

Now that’s the Luis Suárez who Inter Miami CF signed this winter.

Suárez, who Inter Miami acquired in December after starring for Grêmio, joins Philadelphia Union midfielder Dániel Gazdag and Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada as the only players since the start of 2023 with multiple goals and assists in a single game.

Moving forward, Suárez and Inter Miami will look to continue their unbeaten league start when hosting CF Montréal on Sunday (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).